Internet sleuths have located former Rhythm City actress Pam Andrews after years of hiding away from the public eye

A video of Andrews doing what she does best, dancing, has been doing its rounds on the web as peeps remember her talents

Netizens found the video to be a sweet nostalgic surprise, as one person commented: "Bathong, what happened to her?"

Pam Andrews, who was well known for her role as Gayle October on Rhythm City has made her way back to Mzansi's timelines. The former pop star stunned old fans with a video of her dancing her heart out in her home.

Pam Andrews has made a surprise return to the public eye with a dance video. Image: @pamandrews

Source: Instagram

If you remember Coca-Cola Popstars, Backstage, 101 and Rhythm City then chances are you know exactly who Pam Andrews is. The early 2000's celeb has made a return after vanishing when her role as Gayle October on Rhythm City ended.

ZAlebs reports that the blast of the past appeared on Twitter when entertainment blogger Musa Khwaula shared a video of Pam dancing up a storm.

Peeps were happy to see that Pam is alive and kicking as they all wondered what she has been getting up to over all of these years.

@MosimaneMonique said:

"Bathong! What happened to her?! It’s giving Britney Spears."

@KenGlobally asked:

"What happened to her vele? where is she?"

@TshepisoS5 tweeted:

"Good heavens, what happened to her?"

