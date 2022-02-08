Former star Hugh Masebenza has rocked headlines with recent claims that he has fallen from grace and no longer has a roof over his head

The claims went viral after a few people have said to have allegedly seen Masebenza living in the streets of Pretoria CBD

As calls for help heightened, a man who claims to be Hugh's nephew has rubbished all of the talks and asked peeps to stop spreading lies

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hugh Masebenza's story has broken the hearts of many people around Mzansi. The man who was famously known as the Savanna guy has been making headlines again as peeps claim he is living on the streets.

Hugh Masebenza aka the Savanna guy has been rumoured to be suffering from homelessness. Image: UGC

Source: UGC

Hugh Masebenza is rumoured to be experiencing the lowest of the lows that come with the entertainment industry's turbulent nature. The former actor's well-being has raised some concerns around the country as peeps speculate that he is homeless.

The South African reports that over the weekend, a picture of a homeless man who resembles Masebenza went viral, sparking a conversation about the actor. Many who saw the photo came forth with claims that they have seen him scouring the streets of Joburg and Pretoria.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

As concerns grew larger, ZAlebs reports that a man who claims that he is Hugh's nephew has tried to reassure people that the actor is doing well and he was merely in character for a movie. As the man named Rifuwo Masebenza reprimanded netizens for spreading a false narrative, he wrote:

"It would be unfair for the whole family if you guys stopped chasing likes on social media and think about how it feels for his family because news like this worries everyone."

The post was not convincing enough for some as they took to Twitter to plea for help.

@Ronelle_Brink wrote:

"This boy is lying, the family probably feels embarrassed for not assisting him."

@101Maponyane said:

"This article is a lie, I see him almost every day next to our offices looking exactly like in the picture. The man needs help, he is not fine."

@Na_Po481 tweeted:

"He must send us a pic of him doing fine. Until then I’ll believe what’s in this picture."

Mzansi worried about Slik Talk’s silence since R100k fight with Cassper Nyovest

Briefly News reported that another celeb who had the country worried was Slik Talk.

Slik Talk is trending on social media. Peeps are concerned about his silence since his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest.

The YouTuber has not posted any videos since Mufasa mopped the floor with him in their Fame vs Clout fight.

Source: Briefly News