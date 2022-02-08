Connie Ferguson's fans are in full protection mode after a prophet made a video claiming a future filled with serious health issues for the actress

Fans came to Ferguson's defence as they questioned the motives behind the video and the validity of the prophecy

This is not the first time the family has dealt with such, after Shona's death many credited the same man for having prophecised it

Mzansi is feeling very protective over Connie Ferguson since her husband Shona Ferguson passed away. Peeps rallied together to defend the actress when an internet prophet came forth and foreshadowed a major health scare.

Connie Ferguson’s fans have rallied together to defend her against an internet prophet. Image: @connie_ferguson and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A man who claims to be a prophet made a video warning people of the ill things that are coming their way. In the video, there was a message directed at The Queen actress Connie Ferguson, concerning her health. The prophet told Connie that she is developing cancer and needs to take his warnings seriously.

Fans immediately took to the comments to debunk Prophet Aaron's message to Connie.

@Percydezmon wrote:

"He could have contacted Connie. A prophecy should be between the prophet & the recipient... Isn't that so?"

@Ingwekazi6 tweeted:

"Man of God, I will not judge your gift of prophecy, but I would like to question ur inability to discern privacy! As a prophet, you should know that the spiritual realm is not a platform of showing off, Isn't it? I respect your national or political prophecies, but when it comes to individuals, you cant!"

@Gtmoja said:

"This one ain't prophecy but a curse, or you trying to tell us that they sold their souls to you but ain't fulfilling your directives now you wanna sent off?"

@Ntshovelo_M replied:

"Let the woman rest please, she's been thru a lot already."

ZAlebs reports that this is not the Fergusons first run-in with prophet Aaron. When the news of Shona's passing became public knowledge, many came forward on Twitter to mention that the prophet foreshadowed the death and was ignored.

Connie is yet to respond to the claims.

Connie Ferguson admits that she’s been off anti-depressants for years, credits exercise for it all

Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson has opened up an important conversation about mental health. The acting veteran has shared how exercise has helped her improve her mental to such heights that she was taken off anti-depressants.

The Queen star Connie Ferguson has shared how she was able to improve her mental health and wean herself off of her anti-depressants.

TimesLIVE reports that the actress credits it all to having a consistent exercise routine.

Source: Briefly News