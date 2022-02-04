Connie Ferguson never misses a day to inspire her followers on social media and this time the talk is about mental health

The actress has opened up about sticking to a regular exercise routine has helped her stop taking anti-depressants

Ferguson is well known for her gym content on social media and her daily pearls of wisdom that leave followers feeling relieved

Connie Ferguson has opened up an important conversation about mental health. The acting veteran has shared how exercise has helped her improve her mental to such heights that she was taken off anti-depressants.

Connie Ferguson has shared her mental health journey with her followers. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The Queen star Connie Ferguson has shared how she was able to improve her mental health and wean herself off of her anti-depressants. TimesLIVE reports that the actress credits it all to having a consistent exercise routine.

Connie, who often shares content of herself breaking a sweat during a workout took to Instagram to share her amazing journey with exercise. She wrote:

"Exercise is good for so many different reasons, but the reason I commit even when I don’t feel like it is because of its effect on my mental health! It’s been years that I’ve been off antidepressants, and even in the most challenging times, I managed to stay off. Wake up, PRAY, exercise and go about your day."

@brednamhlongo wrote:

"Yes, sis. Thank you for motivating me to keep going."

@andanhadekortjie commented:

"Thank you, Connie I am on 20mg Antidepressants and started running again recently, it's been great. Thank you for this beautiful reminder."

@icerock_diamonds said:

"Worked out every day this week after a long time. Every time I wanted to quit, I thought about you and couldn’t let myself stop. Just cause I saw you in my mind saying: “YOU DO NOT STOP NOW! keep going!”

