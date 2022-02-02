A Twitter user named Sihle used the app to share how sweet his late mom's friends are as they still check up on him

It has been almost two years since the young man lost his mother but her friends are ensuring that he is okay

Sihle shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with his late mom's mate and locals are living for the love and positivity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young man who uses the Twitter handle @Sihle_QK revealed that his mom's friends still check up on him almost two years after her passing. Sihle shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with one of his mom's friends.

While many social media users commented on the kind-heartedness of the unnamed lady, others tried to make light of the situation by speaking of the way in which she greeted him. The woman started the convo off with, "Hi dude."

This young man shared a post about his late mom's friend who still checks up on him. Image: @Sihle_QK

Source: Twitter

Sihle's post about his late mom's loving friends gained a massive 4 900 likes on the bluebird app as the replies, retweets and quote tweets continue to flow in.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users share their own stories

@PorozaVuyo wrote:

"This is so sweet, after my mom passed one of her friends heard of a vacancy, she told me about it, went herself to hand over the CV and I am still employed because of her."

@aso_chan24 shared:

"This actually makes me so emotional. My mom passed when I was turning 6, I don't remember much of her. Bumped into her friends a while back in varsity, I literally broke down. Since then, I have always tried to avoid them. Grief is a forever thing really."

@Sphektator shared:

"One of the most heartwarming things you will ever experience. A small reminder that she was here, and touched some hearts. One of my late Mom's friends sets aside time every few months to check how we are doing and to just celebrate our achievements. Means so, soo much to me."

Other netizens spoke about how the lady addressed him as "dude"

@Nonina_p responded with:

"It’s the ‘Hi Dude’ that melts my heart. Sooo sweet."

@Matema_ tweeted:

"I love how they call you dude. True friends."

@noma_mnguni added:

"It's 'Dude' for me. She is sweet and caring. That's rare."

Young SA woman mourns her husband 1 month after getting married, “Until we meet again"

In more news that is sure to make you shed a tear, Briefly News previously reported that a young woman @A_baby_Girl22 pulled at Mzansi’s heartstrings after she took to social media to share the loss of her husband who she laid to rest a day after their one month wedding anniversary.

She posted photos of her late hubby on Twitter and captioned the heartfelt post:

“On this day a month ago I married the love of my life tomorrow tlabe kemo robatsa ka kagiso (tomorrow I will be laying him to rest) happy one month my love until we meet again.”

While death is an inevitable part of life, few things compare to the pain of losing someone you love. Peeps found it hard to fathom the young woman’s raw deal. Online users poured in their comforting messages of love under the tweet.

Source: Briefly News