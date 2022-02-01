A lady found out that her man of five years has a whole entire wife to whom he has been married for seven years

Her bestie took to social media to share the shocking story, revealing that it all came out over an anniversary WhatsApp status

The people of social media were taken aback, however, there were many who know the situation far too well and shared their stories

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dating a man and finding out her is married a few weeks or months later, is hard enough… but finding out five whole years later that he has a wife of seven years, is ludicrous!

A lady dated a man for five years only to find out that he's been married to another woman for seven years. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A spicy lady took to Twitter to share that her bestie got played by a married man. Having dated him for five years, the women could not believe he has a wife with whom he just celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary.

The man slipped up when he posted a celebratory wedding anniversary post to his WhatsApp and forgot to block his girlfriend and her people.

Social media user @Chrisssssy_Payn shared:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“My friend just discovered that her man she’s dating for 5 years is celebrating his 7 year wedding anniversary today. He just loaded his WA status praising how he loves his wife and how she’s been the only woman in his life. ”

The people of social media drop their phones and raise their eyebrows

This is one of those moments where you automatically pull a face that says it all. This story is whack but it is also not that surprising. People be playing multiple partners and they are hella good at it.

Peeps took to the comment section to express their disgust and to share similar stories. This player did good, but they ALWAYS get caught!

Take a look at some of the comments

@Magogo232 said:

“This topic is very close to my heart...I was married and dated this lady for 3 yrs... I really loved her. In the end, she broke up with me because I am married.”

@mehlomakhulu87 said:

“M'am someone I know has a serious relationship with someone’s husband. Uncles aunts and all came to see their baby was born, instead of paying damages, he said he's gonna marry her. Man is having a whole family hidden from his other family.”

@Sechabasaafrik1 said:

@Mphoent06985879 said:

Man celebrates becoming homeowner with wife, shares stunning photos of beautiful mansion

In happier news, Briefly News reported that a young man from Coahoma, Mississippi, Cornelious Addison, has celebrated closing in on the first house with his wife.

The Texas-based man showered accolades on his significant other as he took to his Facebook account to share photos of their new mansion.

Addison expressed excitement while also crediting God for the impressive property.

Source: Briefly News