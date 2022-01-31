A lady was confronted by her neighbour for allegedly wearing clothing to attract her husband’s attention

Being utterly shocked over the situation, the woman shared her story online, telling how the woman told her that her leggings were “transparent”

Peeps had a good laugh at the drama and some even suggested that the lady go out in even riskier wear the next time, lol

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A confrontation between neighbours can often be rather entertaining. A lady took to social media to share an encounter that left some busting.

Social media user @Emily_Tshego could not believe that her neighbour was implying she was making moves on her husband. Image: Twitter / @Emily_Tshego

Source: Twitter

Everyone knows that leggings are not pants, however, society rocks them just like that and we have all adapted to the contours of women’s bodies.

Social media user @Emily_Tshego was casually going about her day in her leggings, aka pants, when her neighbour stumbled across to let her know they are apparently “transparent” and felt it was inappropriate as her hubby had full view.

“NTHUSENG TUUUUU!!!!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“This woman (my neighbour) hails all the way from her house (front opposite) to tell me that my leggings are 'transparent' & her husband is doing the garden."

Mzansi reacts to the antics that went down between the two women

What a wow. This woman is clearly insecure as it is not the other ladies fault for her husband stares, right?

People took to the comment section to discuss the matter and have a good chuckle over the classic drama. Some told the lady to give the man a real show the next time… Yoh, some people have the audacity with zero chill!

Take a look at some of the comments

@mbaliyethu_bc shared:

“We moved to the suburbs in 1995 because my mom was tired of victimisation as a widow. She said one day a lady came looking for her husband because one of the neighbours said she must check with my mom since she has no husband.”

@Dee_SK suggested:

“Next weekend please up your game and wear bum shorts. She is MAD!!!”

@thapie_018 said:

“One day we'll talk about how most unmarried women living alone are bullied by some married women because they feel you're a threat to their marriage.”

@mamarizer said:

Halala: local mom gets spoiled by generous neighbours for Christmas

In happier neighbour news about neighbours… Briefly News previously reported that Yubeyda Kastoor took to social media to share some inspirational news. Her mom was surprised by her neighbours with a food hamper through Christmas.

The Bredasdorp woman was asked by her neighbours - who are quite close and have a great relationship - if she would go shopping with them.

When they returned home with the food, the neighbours told Kastoor's mom, Poppie, that she could keep all the food as a Christmas present.

Source: Briefly News