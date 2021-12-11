Halala: Local Mom Gets Spoiled by Generous Neighbours for Christmas

A local mom living in Bredasdorp was surprised by her neighbours who asked her to come shopping with them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

When they returned home from the store, the neighbours told Poppie that she could keep the groceries

Social media users loved the generous gesture that the neighbours made and praised them for making the country a better place

Yubeyda Kastoor took to social media to share some inspirational news. Her mom was surprised by her neighbours with a food hamper through Christmas.

The Bredasdorp woman was asked by her neighbours, they are quite close and have a great relationship if she would come shopping with them.

Yubeyda Kastoor shared her mom's amazing experience. Photo credit: Yubeyda Kastoor

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

When they returned home with the food, the neighbours told Kastoor's mom, Poppie, that she could keep all the food as a Christmas present.

Briefly News spoke to Yubeyda and she revealed that the neighbours are white and live in a coloured area. She is optimistic about the future of South Africa.

"Seeing all the good deeds that our people are doing in South Africa gives me hope to have a better south Africa. I know we can do better as long as we stand together."

Here is her post in full:

"So today my mother experience her first #ImStaying moment...around 7am this morning her neighbour called her and said that she must get up and come over to her house, while they were there the neighbour asked my mother if it's possible for her to go with her and do some shopping for Christmas so my mother answer yes..when they came back from shopping the neighbour told my mother (Poppie)my mother take all of the bags to your home it's all yours as a Christmas present...there was more meat and stuff that I didn't take pictures of. ❤️

BIG THANK YOU MISS YOU HELP A LOT WE APPRECIATE YOU."

Social media users reacted to the inspirational post

Ursula Carter:

"That neighbour will always be blessed; because she sowed into your mom's need, therefore the neighbour will reap a blessing... Sowing and reaping is a wonderful principle that works..."

Elsie Mohalakane:

"Wow, I just had goosebumps, I feel warm and cosy just reading the words it's all yours. God bless her soul."

Thato Maketekete:

"I am a believer and a Christian. My saying "God is good" means God gave the neighbour the heart and the means to help the neighbour. So yes, working through the neighbour...God is good."

Ramona Moodley:

"Blessed! we all need neighbours like that! That see a need that can be met and they meet it… all my neighbours do is steal from me broke my windows and doors! Got my granma sleeping in a room with no windows! They don’t think how four unemployed females will be able to replace the windows."

Man saves money every month to buy groceries for parents: "An absolute angel"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Melusi Sitshaluza took to Facebook's #ImStaying group to inspire the nation. Melusi has been saving R500 every month for this year and adding it to a gift card. He managed to save R6 000 and helped his parents out.

Knowing that December and January are stressful for his parents, he thought he would do something special for them.

Melusi purchased groceries that, he says, will last his parents two to three months.

Source: Briefly.co.za