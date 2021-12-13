Linda Mtoba Gushes over Hubby’s Family: “My In Laws Are Truly My 2nd Family”

Linda Mtoba is not one to put her personal life on blast on social media but when she does, followers are seldom disappointed with the content

The actress recently shared screenshots from her chats with her mother-in-law, when momma went on a spicy shopping spree for her in Italy

Mtoba used the moment to let followers know that she really hit the jackpot with her husband's family as she continued to share how much they mean to her

Many people have nothing but horror stories about their in-laws but Linda Mtoba is out here changing the narrative. The former Isibaya actress shared the sweetest post gushing over her husband's mom and letting fans in on the kind of relationship they share.

Linda Mtoba has shared her relationship with her mother-in-law with her followers. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: UGC

Linda Mtoba took the time to count her blessings when it comes to the family she married into. TimesLIVE reports that the actress gave followers a tiny peek into her relationship with her husband's mom while her in-laws were said to be in Italy, buying a few goodies for Linda and her man.

Followers lit up the comments as they appreciated seeing such a healthy relationship between a mother and daughter-in-law. Others couldn't help but laugh at how much much this bond contrasted their own.

@screamerpiano wrote:

"They are exactly your family now. Thanks for sharing a positive story. Enjoy your new family, my sister. You are beautiful."

@sweetskal said:

"Other in-laws can't even get curry powder from spaza shop. Yazini."

@maMoloi7 added:

"And here we are being questioned about Christmas biscuits sibuzwa ngama biscodii."

@magconi commented:

"Mother-in-law is looking after her son's interest. To make sure he's happy Thumbs up. She must teach all mother-in-laws out there."

Source: Briefly.co.za