A small potatoes distributor took to social media to ask God and her people for prays of success on her business

Social media user @Sistren_Bee shared a picture of what seems to be her product and asked for a blessed season

People reached out to the businesswoman, asking her for details as they would like to support her business

Social media has definitely become a place where people can reach out for pretty much anything. A sweet lady turned to her community to ask for prayer over her business.

Social media user @Sistren_Bee asked God and the people of social media to bless her business. Image: Twitter / @Sistren_Bee

Times are tough and a lot of people are living on prayers and generosity. Seeing people come together to help others, reminds us of the power of Ubuntu.

Social media user @Sistren_Bee shared a picture of potatoes to Twitter, asking God to bless her with abundance and success.

By the looks of the post, the lady sells potatoes and is ready to make things happen. Sisi, we wish you all the best!

“God bless my hustle ”

Mzansi shower the businesswoman with blessings and prayers

People came together to help this lady pray for the success of her business and growth beyond measure. They want to see her win.

The comment section was quickly flooded by the kindest messages filled with love and support for the woman.

Take a look at some of the comments

@loviesmodise asked:

“How much is a bag of potatoes would like to support you or can you be my supplier?”

@Salain_G_R said:

“Where are you distributing and how can those with funds patron?”

@Khule_Nene got on it:

“I’d like to order a pallet, where are you based?”

@makwetejr hyped:

@AndyTouchMe prayed:

