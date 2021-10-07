A Twitter user, @MOHAU_MATSILE, has shared a candid image of a local woman who has been doing the rounds online

The picture shows the unsuspecting woman inside the supermarket with a fashion handbag that has the words, 'I'm off limits', printed on it in tow

A noisy crowd of Saffas have since swarmed the tweet, which attracted well over 3 900 likes, to share in the laughter

One local woman's fashion handbag has caught the eye of those on Mzansi's social media streets.

A candid picture of the woman inside a supermarket store is doing the rounds thanks to her 'I'm off limits' handbag, which a Twitter user, @MOHAU_MATSILE shared online.

A local woman has made it her business to profess that she is utterly off limits. Image: @MOHAU_MATSILE.

Source: Twitter

"Yeaaaaas girl," he captioned the image excitedly.

One look at the lady, and you would know that the stern warning is not to be taken lightly. She appears to wear a serious facial expression and sports a long brown trench coat.

Judging from the picture, the combination is everything, and only a fool would dare not heed the obvious 'DND'.

A noisy crowd of Saffas swarmed the tweet to share in the laughter, which came as no surprise as it attracted well over 3 900 likes and a heap of comments.

Mzansi shares in the laughter

Briefly News camped around the post to find the funniest reactions to the post.

@Mosebjadi0 wrote:

"Lol, when you know your worth."

@MaungaClive beamed:

"Ntombendala marn."

@Curtis_85M said:

"Bathathe wena moghurl."

@TheInstigater1 noted:

"Majita still courting her even with that disclaimer."

@bjanda3 mentioned:

"It's the 'yeasss girl' for me."

Source: Briefly.co.za