LOL: Woman Laughs at Man Trying to Court Her, Sends Lady R50 to 'Spoil Herself'

A local woman has social media users laughing after explaining a seriously hilarious situation involving a guy she was seeing

The older guy had cancelled their plans for a date and hoping to make up for it, sent her a R50 e-wallet

Screenshots of the exchange have social media users buzzing in the comments section

A woman has social media users laughing after sharing her experience with a stingy guy who definitely felt that he was offering his lady the world. According to her screenshots, the flaky fella sent a measly R50 to her account in the hopes of making up for a date he could not attend.

This young lady is not impressed by the R50 e-wallet sent from a guy she'd been seeing. Images: @yayasc/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Naturally, the young lady was not impressed and headed to the timeline to seriously shade the guy. She describes the gentleman as a "47-year-old boy" who had promised her a coffee date that morning.

He said he'd return in an hour but gets caught up in an emergency with a stranger. Hoping to make up for the date he's missed, the old man sends her a R50 e-wallet instead.

Read the tweet by @yayasc:

"guuuuuuuuys... waze wangang’hlonipha umfana ona-47! ung’sukelile ek’seni wathi let’s go for a coffee date, updates towards midday ukuthi he’d be here in an hour…gwiqiqi sekune-emergency yespani eStanger and he needs to rush there, axolise axolise axolise and then…"

Not wanting to laugh alone, the young lady goes on to share a screenshot of the transaction. Social media users were left laughing by the entire exchange. One person commented that the R50 was not even enough cash to open the e-wallet.

Others felt the lady was seriously disrespectful for laughing at the stingy man's gesture.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ZakhoAya said:

"Tell me he sent money so you can go eat coz you’re already dressed and ready to go."

@phaty_dee said:

"Definitely umfana. Cause wtf is R50???!"

@tlotlihuna said:

"Not R50. And mans ke gore he was serious."

@comradehoney said:

"It cost more than R50 to open the SMS with that eWallet."

@Mapholoba_L said:

"Something told him you're disrespectful, how do you call a 47-year-old mkhulu 'umfana'?"

@NkulerrrhR said:

"LMAO, stingy guy."

