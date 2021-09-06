@steadi_lady, a young lady on Twitter, has lamented about how her date became more expensive than she thought

According to her, she invited a gentleman for lunch and she ended up having to pay for two men as the guy brought his friend

Mixed reactions trailed the post and Briefly News has compiled some of the most interesting comments

A young lady has lamented asking out a guy for lunch and the gentleman found the courage to come along with his very good friend to also enjoy the meal. The lady identified on Twitter as @steadi_lady indicated that it has become apparent to her that women are not the only 'hungry' ones any longer.

She also shared a picture of the bill she received, which was quite expensive compared to what she had budgeted to spend on the young man for the day.

A local woman is sharing her dating horror story. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What social media users are saying

Mixed reactions trailed the post that has now gathered thousands of them.

Below were some of the most popular comments.

@DanielRegha mentioned:

"There's no proof the above receipt was paid by u or that u went on a date, this may be a bill for bulk purchasing but if u are saying the truth u should've politely inform ur date & his friend that u felt displeased footing their bills instead of disrespecting men. Be sensible."

@GreaterPraize indicated:

"Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most. Ladies would rather chew granite and drink Izal instead of them to pay for a date with a guy(s)."

Source: Briefly.co.za