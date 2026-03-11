Rachel Kolisi opened up about why she continues to use Siya's surname even after their divorce

The businesswoman revealed that, for the sake of their children, she decided to keep the surname and avoid constant questions from strangers

The revelations come following the release of Rachel's new memoir, which highlights the new direction she's taking

Rachel Kolisi explained why she's keeping Siya’s surname. Images: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi finally addressed the persistent public curiosity surrounding her name post-divorce, opening up about the deeply personal reasons behind her decision to keep the Kolisi surname.

In a candid interview on 947 on 11 March 2026, the businesswoman and philanthropist revealed that her choice was primarily rooted in her putting her children first, explaining that having the same name as her children helps provide stability and spares them from the constant questions of strangers.

"Travelling with my children, because they are brown, is already a big challenge. Sometimes I get stopped at gates and people want to double-check certain things, so it would be a really big challenge for me, so I’m keeping my surname."

Rachel revealed that she has had times when she was stopped and asked, "Are those your kids?" and while she always politely confirms, she admitted that changing her surname would be challenging.

Coming from officially publishing her book, Falling Forward, and a documentary of the same name, the mother of two is using her platform to redefine what it means to move on with dignity and purpose.

As the spotlight returns to her marriage to the rugby player, Rachel says she wants to move past being seen only as Siya Kolisi's ex-wife, as she is her own person with her own journey and her own achievements.

"I've got so much more to offer than that season in my life, and I feel like people are stuck there."

By choosing to "fall forward," Rachel is moving out of the shadow of her past. She is proving that she is more than just a surname and is building a powerful legacy of her own.

Watch Rachel Kolisi's interview below.

Social media reacts to Rachel Kolisi's interview

Online users weighed in on Rachel Kolisi's revelations during the discussion. Many admired the businesswoman's strength to share her story and wished her well on her new journey.

zodwashongwepakade8431 said:

"Here’s to you, Rachel. Blessings over everything you put your heart into doing."

zintlecele316 wrote:

"Oh, Rachel has my heart."

kimbranders3282 showed love to Rachel Kolisi:

"Rachel is lovely!"

ritarethabile3743 posted:

"It's strange how divorce becomes generational."

Source: Briefly News