A video of Natasha Thahane has gone viral after the actress gave followers a glimpse of her preparing umqombothi

Fans marvelled at the star's flawless beauty and connection to her roots, with many declaring that she was "wife material"

Meanwhile, the video was also used as ammunition as viewers revisited her high-profile relationship with her soccer player baby daddy

Natasha Thahane's video of herself brewing African beer went viral. Image: natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane went viral on social media after sharing a wholesome video of herself preparing umqombothi, sparking a massive wave of reactions across social media.

Fans couldn't help but admire the Blood and Water star, gushing over her flawless beauty. Many were pleased to see that she had a deep connection to her roots as she expertly prepared the traditional beverage, with many calling her "wife material."

Posted on 9 March 2026, the video saw Thahane seated inside a car reciting her clan names and paying homage to the matriarchs of her family, including her late grandmother.

It soon switches to the star in a kitchen, mixing the ingredients into a bucket before storing it away to ferment, later tasting and brewing to ensure that it was the perfect consistency and flavour.

She captioned the post, "Camagu," showing a deep sense of gratitude and spiritual connection to her ancestors. The close look into her domestic and cultural life struck a chord with many, who praised Natasha for staying grounded despite her fame.

Watch Natasha Thahane's video below.

Social media reacts to Natasha Thahane's video

The comment section was flooded with admiration for the actress's flawless beauty and for upholding traditional practices. Read some of the messages below.

TumishaneM said:

"She always looks beautiful."

Doroshni1 was impressed:

"Oh wow, that's great. She can make umqombothi, I'm sure, even her ancestors are so happy to see this."

MelodicVibz added:

"Her beauty is out of this world. Mama is just a gorgeous one."

msmonakhisi said:

"Something to be proud of as a South African woman. We can't only know how to make fancy food. We still need to understand our cultures in any form."

Amor_kotola admired:

"Something about being true to yourself and where you come from."

Online users criticised Thembinkosi Lorch for allegedly "fumbling" Natasha Thahane. Images: natasha_thahane, thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others brought up Natasha's relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch, claiming that the former Orlando Pirates player "fumbled."

mrloveness said:

"Thembinkosi Lorch fumbled here."

ross_rori speculated:

"Can't believe Lorch cheated on her."

IamBigRu posted:

"Lorch, when I catch you! This girl is a catch!"

Mzansipresser added:

"Lorch missed out on a perfect Makoti here!"

Others in the comment section revisited Natasha's multi-million-rand school funding scandal involving Baleka Mbete, saying her wholesome video was not enough to make them forget about the fact that she was involved in corruption.

Natasha Thahane performs Sister Bethina

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Natasha Thahane dancing and singing along to Sister Bethina in a viral video.

The clip was met with a cocktail of reactions, including speculation that the star may be pursuing a career in music.

