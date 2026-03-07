A video of South African actress Natasha Thahane was shared on X (Twitter) on Friday, 6 March 2026

In the video, Natasha Thahane danced and sang along to the hit song on stage before a packed venue

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some users speculated she might be moving into music, while others criticised celebrities who turn to music for quick money

Popular actress Natasha Thahane proved that her talents extend beyond the small screen.

The Blood & Water actress stunned South Africans after a video of her performing one of the country’s most celebrated songs before a packed venue.

On Friday, 6 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @busiwe_bubu reshared a TikTok of Natasha Thahane performing Sister Bethina on stage before a huge crowd. The 30-year-old actress even busts a dance move, much to the delight of the watching crowd. The post was captioned:

“Natasha Thahane performs Sista Bhethina live. 🔥🔥🤌”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Natasha Thahane performing Sister Bethina

The video quickly gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some speculated that Natasha Thahane had pivoted her career like fellow actor Pearl Thusi, who became a DJ, others weighed in on her performance.

Here are some of the comments:

@thabanisandile3 argued:

“It's now the norm for struggling celebrities to turn to music for quick bucks.”

@Bokenza1 asked:

“So, the original artists won't be booked to perform their songs because of these girls yah neh?”

@Refiloe_Mshengu questioned:

"This is new 😂😂 ku busy mos, is she a dancer now?"

@Letshegolarona remarked:

“Unemployment is cruel tjo. 😩😩😩”

@Grobie0h applauded:

“At least she is not sending a Capitec card around.”

@RELEH_LEGODI said:

“We have another Pearl Thusi syndrome 😭”

@Sunflowerreal asked:

“Is it really difficult for public figures to look for office jobs like submit cv and work? 🫣”

@Professor117496 joked:

“Ramaphosa’s economy is like nyaope ishaya yonke imuntu 😂😂😂”

@Iamworthyjp asked:

“Kanti, what’s happening?”

@sthedoingtingss asked:

"Who gave her the right? Where's Mgarimbe?"

Mzansi reacted after Natasha Thahane performed Sister Bethina. Image: natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane and Zintle Yekelo stun with their dance moves

This isn't the first time that Natasha Thahane's dance moves have become a point of online discussion.

Thahane previously shared a clip of herself and a friend, Zintle Yekelo, showing off their dance moves.

The ladies attended a Garnier launch event, where they introduced their Super UV product.

The former Skeem Saam actress is a brand ambassador for the cosmetics company. At the event in Cape Town, Natasha pulled off a simple look wearing a low ponytail and a yellow-lime off-the-shoulder dress, but it wasn't her outfit that became the centre of discussion.

Natasha Thahane flaunts her face without makeup

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Natasha Thahane showed off her gorgeous face in makeup-free pictures.

The actress had netizens gagging over her fresh face, saying she was a solid 10. Mzansi couldn't get enough of Natasha's good looks, and the gents were ready to risk it all for her.

