“Can We Make Her Famous?”: Granny’s Smooth AI Zep Dance Leaves SA Hyped
- A TikToker shared an AI-generated video of a gogo doing the Zep dance challenge
- The clip was so well made that many viewers thought it was real, with only a few spotting that it was AI
- Netizens were charmed by the video, with many saying the gogo deserved to go viral whether the clip was real or not
TikTok user @eezyduzit posted a video on 7 February 2026 that stopped people mid-scroll. The clip showed an elderly African woman dressed in a matching white and cream pantsuit, complete with pearls, elegant pumps and earrings to match. She was standing at what appears to be a petrol station in Umhlanga, Durban, and she is dancing to Zep by DJ Smallz, Zinedinex, Sguche and 031 Choppa.
The gogo pulled off amazing moves with a big smile on her face, hitting every beat with a smoothness that had people genuinely impressed.
What gave the AI Zep dance clip away?
The video got up to 100,000 reactions, with many people thinking they were watching a real gogo tear up the dance floor. But after a while, the details started to give it away.
Several people noticed that the original moves belonged to a content creator named Keagan Grobbelaar. Others pointed to a white Golf parked in the background that looked odd between shots. The gogo's movements, while impressive, were also a little too smooth and fluid for her age.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
SA loves the gogo's AI Zep dance
Thousands of people flocked to the comments section on TikToker @eezyduzit's clip, sharing their love for the clip, while others pointed out that it was AI:
@Pink🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pointed out:
"The owner of the white Golf parks there permanently since Keagan danced there."
@Bernard said:
"To us who know the original video from Keagan Grobbelaar."
@Mrs L added:
"This is Mazinyo Moss... she dances like this."
@𝐕 𝐄 𝐑 𝐎 𝐍 𝐀🌍 gushed:
"Now this deserves to go viral! Can we make her famous? This is us, this is SA ❤️"
@nokwandamzolo1 noticed:
"I recognise these moves, this is AI. The owner of these moves is that white lady with dreadlocks, forgot her name."
@T tshabalala🇿🇦 laughed:
"😁😅🤣 That's AI, the original is Keagan."
@Irfaan Dawood said:
"Easily recognised who did it, the same... this is AI."
@Siza joked:
"Moves after church 😂... Sunday viewers, let's gather here."
