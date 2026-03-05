Free State Students Slay Zep Dance Challenge at Rugby Varsity Cup
- University students in Bloemfontein went viral doing a viral dance from a TikTok video
- The students at a varsity in the Free State went viral for hopping onto an Amapiano challenge
- South Africans were thoroughly amused by the video of the students who were doing the most during the rugby Varsity Cup
University students in the Free State became viral sensations because of their dance moves. A video captured the moment when some CPUT students decided to do a viral challenge.
Online users were stunned by the video of students having a blast during the 2026 Varsity Cup. The group of students showed how much they enjoyed the opportunity to dance to a viral Amapiano song in a video shared on 3 March 2026.
In a post on TIkTok by @suzukidealer, CPUT students were at a Varsity Cup rugby game. The audience in the stadium stands went wild when ZEP started playing. A crowd of students were delighted to see the students' hilarious entry into the viral dance challenge. Watch the video below from two angles:
South Africa amused by Free State men's Zep challenge
Many people thought that the video of the people doing the Zep dance challenge was hilarious. The dance challenge has become a local favourite, and it spread like wildfire among young people. The Amapiano dance challenge spread in popularity beyond racial bounds. South Africans have been fascinated to see people of all demographics doing the Zep dance challenge. Read people's jokes about the CPUT students' Zep attempts below:
Makgabo Altina Molokomme felt the moment showed South African unity:
"Trump should see us, we are happy in South Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦 shem 💐"
nwabi72🇿🇦 was amused by the students' moves:
"Is this how they see us when we dance? I'm just wondering 🤣"
shirleycat0 picked which of the students she liked the most:
"Guys, the guy with the white cap was zep zep zepping."
maidoo appreciated the moment of South African harmony:
"Kumnandi makunjena yaz😂😂😂😂😂why are we even fighting each other...mxm...we are at our best when we are happy like this...🌈 nation."
🇪🇺Sanele M🇿🇦 gushed over the woman:
"South Africa is a world on it's own🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️❤️❤️😂 I miss home🇿🇦"
Starkidd🌟💕🥹 was amused by their effort:
"Bro zep till he got it right😭🔥"
thobee_mkize1 was amused by their dance:
"Pink T-shirt is the life of the party 😂"
Salma Kekana Mathunyane also enjoyed watching the student in pink:
"Pink shirt was ready for this opportunity his whole life🤣"
just_.skumba also joked about how happy South Africans were:
"Don't show this to Trump 😭 a ka hlanya 😭"
