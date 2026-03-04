A TikTok video showed people gathered at the Fourways Farmers' Market

The group of ladies who were enjoying their time at the weekly market went viral

South Africans had a lot to say after seeing the women turning up at the Johannesburg Farmers' Market

A TikTok video of people enjoying the Farmers' Market rubbed some people the wrong way. Johannesburg residents were having the time of their lives.

The video of people enjoying Amapiano amassed divided reactions from people. The viral video shared on 2 March 2026 sparked a discussion about South Africa's groove culture.

In a TikTok video by @kaymow581, people who went to the Farmers' Market turned it into a groove spot. A group of women were turning up to amapiano, cheering and busting dance moves. Watch the video below:

South Africa divided about Farmer's Market groove

Many felt that the people attending the Farmers Market were simply having fun. Others felt that the groovists were within their rights to turn up at a farmer's market. Read people's comments about the people having a blast below:

Sugar was amused by the woman:

"You can tell the lady in the white shorts has been waiting for the opportunity 😂"

Dieketseng Dee Diamond🌸 was full of jokes:

"That’s it, I’m telling 😭😭Definitely telling Cyril Ramaphosa what you guys are doing 😭😞"

Karabo Angela Malope related to the grooving crowd:

"I have been dancing like this the whole weekend. I don’t even know what to do next."

Molatelo Rametse gushed over one of the groovists:

"Oh my goodness, I saw the lady in short at the venue , and she’s a vibe 🥰😂"

Pabi_Des Manchwe shared that the gathering was lit:

"Ra trend!😭 This weekend was lit aowa, take me back to Four ways marker😭❤️"

antel Sibanyoni👑♎️ added:

"Guys don’t blame them ankere the farmers went to the USA."

selae_4 wrote:

"😂You don’t even hear this groove when you're on the family-friendly side. Going to this section is a choice, man."

Fiffie😘😜 remarked:

"Y'all are complaining, but there's literally two different sides...chilled live performances and then this side with alcohol+music.Kids/under 18s aren't even allowed this side, so relax bathong 😄"

Nokubonga♥️ was not impressed:

"So farmer's market has turned into groove?😏🙄 imagine passing with your little one's cos it's also a family friendly place and see this aii nooo."

HER🧚 was also not happy about the display:

"I really hate how this was turned into a groove spot💔They should’ve never sold alcohol."

