A video of a typical moment of South African fun featuring groove and amapiano went viral. One young man became a viral sensation after he pulled off his impressive Amapiano dance moves.

A white man went viral for amapiano dance moves at a club with a woman. Image: DJRainNextLevel / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Their video of the white South African having fun in a groove spot amassed thousands of likes. People commented on the video, and they were raving about the Amapiano moves they saw.

Man slay amapiano moves

In a video on Facebook by DJ Ranie Next Level, a young white man was dancing with a black lady, and they were getting down together. In the video, he was on beat to some Amapiano music, and he kept going. Watch the man dancing to amapiano below:

SA celebrates Amapiano's spread

South Africans left to see people of different cultures enjoy Amapiano. A young man went viral for dancing to Amapiano with his Asian parents. Online users remarked that the video was proof of just how diverse South Africa is.

Another video went viral showing people who were clubbing overseas enjoying Amapiano. Online users from South Africa commented that the video made them feel proud to be from Mzansi, where Amapiano was born.

Amapiano's spread throughout the world makes South Africans proud. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi applauds men's amapiano moves

Many people who commented were delighted by the video of the man who delivered his Amapiano moves perfectly. Online users showered the man with compliments on his moves.

Anthony Petersen said:

"For some, like Trump, who struggles to fit in, this must be a pain on the chest😭"

Nathaniel Van Der Merwe commented:

"Who says white boys can't dance 🤣"

Marelise Delport wrote:

"Haibo! Terrible things happening in Mzanzi! 😂"

Dee Tayy added:

"He is going home with someone's girlfriend."

Yani Lavita commented:

"He turned on his brothers... how could he....😂....jk kwai kwai bro... show them."

Nthabiseng Tumi joked:

"From now on, his name is Lungus 😂"

Darryl Maistry added:

"All those men got a jelaas."

Loren Love gushed:

"Wow white man can indeed dance he's giving himself a blast of a time."

