One guy brought the house down at a party by showing off his moves which included some lit floorwork

The white guy impressed people with his moves that were on point and impressed bystanders who stopped to watch

Online users flooded the comments to praise the dancing enthusiast who displayed the undeniable talent

South Africans love to dance and one guy proved that the passion goes beyond culture and race. The white man did the most to an amapiano song.

A white guy decided to show off his amapiano moves at groove and went viral. Image: TikTok/@kevinfraserofficial

Amapiano music is influenced by many genres including traditional African music. Peeps were amused to see how he was enjoying the uniquely South African genre.

White guy dances to amapiano with intense dedication

One guy was at groove and did the most on the dance floor. In the video posted by @kevinfraserofficial the man did the most to a lit beat on an amapiano song. The man executed flawless footwork and even made someone hold his drink to be face down on the floor to do an epic move. Watch the full video below:

South Africans impressed by white guy's amapiano dance moves

Dance is a popular form of entertainment in South Africa and netizens were more than happy to share thoughts on the guy's entertaining display. People could not stop raving over the moves he showed.

kiddyycalledleeh commented:

"Yes wena mlungu kill it."

TumeloMabitsela1995 commented:

"Forget the legwork let's talk about the floor work."

ZikXero commented:

"Remember that time the president banned alcohol over Dezemba...just needed to mention that."

Thy Peaceful One commented:

"The South Africa I signed up for."

Sheza@masheza commented:

"South African moves are a gem. The guy is killing it."

Tasmeed Abrahams commented:

"They must put respect on your name bru."

NanaKayK commented:

"He was like 'hold my drink!!'"

