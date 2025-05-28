encounter with his lady friends, who captured the moment

The funny moment captured on TikTok showed the viral personality joking with the two women driving an Indian car brand

Social media users couldn’t get enough, praising his humour, with some grateful to have finally seen his face

One of Mzansi's favourite internet sounds just got a face, and fans are obsessed and requesting more "gwam" from him.

The hilarious video was shared on Facebook by Eastern Cape is beautiful, showing the joyful Mtata guy making his two friends laugh and leaving online users in stitches.

The Mahindra joke lights up the day

The clip starts with the well-known voice behind "uze nenye" and "igwam", chatting to a woman sitting in her Mahindra. He playfully grills her about why she didn't stop the car when she asked initially. Then, takes a jab at the ride, asking if it’s a Mahindra. Humorously, while holding his laughter, he points out that the car even has six gears, and everyone in the car bursts out laughing.

The two women respond with quick wit, saying they "brought another gwam", a term he created to reference unusual things that are not often seen or that don't happen often. Of course, the moment wouldn’t be complete without his viral line, and he delivers it perfectly: “Uze nenye Mahindra."

Mzansi shows the man's major love

Social media users flooded the feed, commenting with pure joy. Many were happy to finally match the voice with a face and said he was even more entertaining in real life. Some just loved how natural and funny the whole encounter was. Others asked for his social media handles and wanted to follow him to boost his popularity, saying Xhosa people were full of vibes.

User @Willard Dzere commented:

"I am now in Namibia, was in Eastern Cape, Mthatha. Hey, I am missing amaXhosa lovely people."

User @Patrick Mlata said:

"He's a good guy."

User @Nde Gwala shared:

"Just to see his face 👍 made it for me. I only knew his voice."

User @Asanda Yaze commented:

"This guy😂😂😂he really has a voice yogeza in a good way thou😂😂😂

User @Malvin M Chigura added:

"This guy needs an award 😂."

User @Alban Ndawana said:

"In every hood, there are these people who can make you laugh even if you are having a terrible day. They can explain your dilemma in a funny way that will politely tell you if you are being an idiot in that situation in a hilarious way."

