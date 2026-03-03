A woman posted a TikTok video about a man who made an interesting fashion choice

The lady captured the moment a man was wearing an accessory by a popular celebrity in South Africa

Online users were amused by the man's daring fashion statement

In a video posted on TikTok, a man got lots of attention because of his unexpected accessory. The man made people laugh after he showed up in a familiar brand.

A woman spotted a man wearing DJ Zinhle jewellery. Image: @londiwe9mthembu

The man, who was dripping in jewellery by DJ Zinhle, left many people amused. People were floored by the choice when he wanted to wear some bling.

A TikTok video by @londiwe9mthembu showed a man who was wearingDJ Zinhle brand. The man was out and about wearing an Era hoop earring. Watch the video of the man wearing Era below:

South Africa amazed by uncle

Many shared thoughts on the video of the man and his earrings. Online users cracked jokes about the man's fashion choice. DJ Zinhle's fans wanted the DJ to use the man's video for marketing: Era was founded by DJ Zinhle in 2012, and exploded into a full-blown accessory empire, featuring everything from bold sunglasses to the signature jewellery we see today. Read people's comments below:

DJ Zinhle's jewellery line is a fave among supporters. Image: @erabydjzinhle

Nthabay Nets loved seeing a man with DJ Zinhle's era:

"Hey bestie, this is the best era to be a part of, honestly, yebo Malome Bestie."

Rose 🌹 was amused by a man:

"When you lost one earring at the groove, but your uncle is there to be a life saver😂😂😂nothing will go to waste."

Xan Zar Nkabinde exclaimed:

"This makes a lot of sense though, bestie run with this idea,malume is giving you a sign😂"

Balindile🌺🌹 remarked:

"Its a new era, DJ Zinhle is catering even for our fathers.😅"

muhleza wondered:

"Does Umalume know how expensive these earrings are? Don't play like that, malume."

m4yagiba imagined the video was an opportunity for DJ Zinhle:

"Zinhle needs to take advantage of this and make a traditional ERA ear ring. This could be a huge market for her. KZN is fashion-forward and very supportive when being accommodated."

smangy exclaimed:

"Yebo phela malume bestie🥰"

Thuli Malinga [This is for _T] exclaimed:

"I trust bestie to take every available marketing opportunity from this."

katekani Mhlongo loved seeing a man :

"And is original 🥰I don't want to hear anything 🤣"

sweetnessbeauty12 was impressed that the man bought the earring:

"Ngabe ulithenge njani 😅😅 cause mina namanje am still saving to buy them 😔"

khethoo✰ was impressed by the DJ's business:

"Dj Zinhle is doing the most 🤣"

