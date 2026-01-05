A TikTok video of a monkey in South Africa went viral after it targeted a domestic worker

The clip showed a woman on the job who was on her way from grocery shopping, having a run-in with wildlife in town

Online users were amused by the way the woman reacted to a monkey that approached her while she was holding food

In a video shared on TikTok on 04 January 2025, a domestic worker was holding groceries when a monkey came to her. The clip went viral as people watched the hilarious interaction between the woman in the monkey.

A Monkey attacked a domestic worker carrying grocery bags. Image: @ilovewomen496

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman received thousands of likes as she faced the monkey on a mission. Many people commented on the video, and they were in stitches over the clash between a woman and a monkey.

ATtiktok video by @ilovewomen496, a woman was making her way down the road holding groceries when a monkey came out of nowhere. She dropped a bag of buns and tried to be brave and get them, but she got scared. Instead, the monkey kept coming as the lady tried her best to get the groceries, but she was too scared. The lady looked around for help, but other people only watched on.

Monkey started a face-off with the woman carrying food. Image: Maksim Romashkin / Pexels.com

Source: UGC

South Africa jokes about monkey vs domestic worker

People thought that the video by @ilovewomen496 showed the monkey getting some food was funny. Viewers cracked jokes about the domestic worker's run-in with the monkey. Watch the video of the domestic worker and read people's comments below:

nomvomadushele4 speculated about whose groceries the lady was holding:

"No, it's her groceries, and she just stays in the madam's house, obviously, they don't do groceries and go to the shop with the madam."

Mapaseka Mohlabi🇿🇦 wrote:

",, please send her that video to show madam🤣"

Collen commented:

"This would never happen to me, phela mina, I’m a celebrity! I’d give that money one last warning before I get serious."

Bokke Breakdown wrote:

"Never show fear, or they'll strike. Vervets are crafty creatures and know our body language."

Sha 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"Her going back to the madame to explain why the rest of the groceries are missing 🤔😰😥🥴🤧😮"

CT_Shinobi🥷🏽 said:

"Madam is not gonna believe what happened."

Sihle was disappointed by the bystanders:

"She was being robbed in daylight, and no one helped 😩"

meesh_42 remarked:

"Shame I would've helped her. It's sad that the people walking past didn't."

