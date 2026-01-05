Global site navigation

“Coldplay Was Playing”: SA Jokes As Duo’s Energy Changes When Seen on Camera at Cricket Match
Family and Relationships

“Coldplay Was Playing”: SA Jokes As Duo’s Energy Changes When Seen on Camera at Cricket Match

by  Jade Rhode
3 min read
  • A man and a woman at a local cricket match quickly distanced themselves after they were seen on camera
  • The footage reminded the online crowd of the Coldplay couple who were accused of cheating by internet sleuths
  • Local social media users laughed as they shared their comments under the viral TikTok post

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A couple was caught on the big screen at a cricket match.
People thought they were seeing a repeat of the Coldplay concert incident, but this time at a cricket match. Images: @Sporcaster / X, @riazp120 / TikTok
Source: UGC

A video making the rounds on TikTok showed a man and woman attending a local cricket match appearing cosy together before quickly distancing themselves after realising that their faces were planted on the big screen. People in the comments likened the situation to a couple allegedly cheating at a Coldplay concert last year.

On 4 January 2026, the TikTok account @riazp120 recorded the live game between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals broadcast on DStv's SuperSport channel. In the clip, the seated woman is seen with one hand placed on the man's shoulder, while the other is wrapped around his arm. The man, wearing shades, leans in to the woman, their heads touching.

Read also

Domestic worker vs monkey robbing her of groceries in TikTok video amuses South Africa

When it was evident that they realised they were on camera, their demeanour changed, with the man scratching his head and the woman unsure whether she should put her head on the man's shoulder.

@riazp120 wrote in the caption of the post:

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

"Wat gaan hier aan? (What's going on here?)"

The events are based on social media speculation and not confirmed facts.

What happened at the Coldplay concert?

On 16 July 2025, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot, both married to other people, were seen embracing each other at a Coldplay concert. When the camera landed on them, both appeared shocked and tried to dodge the camera.

Coldplay's frontman speculated over the microphone that the duo were either having an affair or were "just very shy."

People were allegedly caught cheating at a Coldplay concert.
A duo attending a Coldplay concert were allegedly caught being unfaithful to their respective partners. Images: @ichigo10000001, @eltoddro
Source: Twitter

Cricket duo gets the internet talking

Some people on the internet headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the incident, with one person sharing a screenshot of the viral Coldplay concert moment.

@lisa_silvathread stated under the post:

"Here we go again."

@hiramtyre77 jokingly said:

"Coldplay was playing."

@user21188103 assumed the duo's predicament and commented:

Read also

Uncle fails at 30 Seconds board game in TikTok video and amuses South Africa

"People love living life on the edge."

@user4058379032772 remarked with a laugh:

"Come on, TikTok detectives, do what you do best."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @riazp120's account below:

3 More stories about rumoured couples

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Skylar mae Ali siddiq Ian pannell Rapulana seiphemo Minibus taxi crash joburg