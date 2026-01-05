“Coldplay Was Playing”: SA Jokes As Duo’s Energy Changes When Seen on Camera at Cricket Match
- A man and a woman at a local cricket match quickly distanced themselves after they were seen on camera
- The footage reminded the online crowd of the Coldplay couple who were accused of cheating by internet sleuths
- Local social media users laughed as they shared their comments under the viral TikTok post
A video making the rounds on TikTok showed a man and woman attending a local cricket match appearing cosy together before quickly distancing themselves after realising that their faces were planted on the big screen. People in the comments likened the situation to a couple allegedly cheating at a Coldplay concert last year.
On 4 January 2026, the TikTok account @riazp120 recorded the live game between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals broadcast on DStv's SuperSport channel. In the clip, the seated woman is seen with one hand placed on the man's shoulder, while the other is wrapped around his arm. The man, wearing shades, leans in to the woman, their heads touching.
When it was evident that they realised they were on camera, their demeanour changed, with the man scratching his head and the woman unsure whether she should put her head on the man's shoulder.
@riazp120 wrote in the caption of the post:
"Wat gaan hier aan? (What's going on here?)"
The events are based on social media speculation and not confirmed facts.
What happened at the Coldplay concert?
On 16 July 2025, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot, both married to other people, were seen embracing each other at a Coldplay concert. When the camera landed on them, both appeared shocked and tried to dodge the camera.
Coldplay's frontman speculated over the microphone that the duo were either having an affair or were "just very shy."
Cricket duo gets the internet talking
Some people on the internet headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the incident, with one person sharing a screenshot of the viral Coldplay concert moment.
@lisa_silvathread stated under the post:
"Here we go again."
@hiramtyre77 jokingly said:
"Coldplay was playing."
@user21188103 assumed the duo's predicament and commented:
"People love living life on the edge."
@user4058379032772 remarked with a laugh:
"Come on, TikTok detectives, do what you do best."
