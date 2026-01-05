Global site navigation

Uncle Misunderstands 30 Seconds Board Game in TikTok Video and Amuses South Africa
by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok video of a man trying to play a board game with his family made people laugh
  • South Africans were in stitches as they watched the uncle's attempt at a popular charades game in a viral post
  • The clip of the family membership had many people laughing as their uncle got the wrong end of the stick in a game

A video on TikTok shared on 04 January 2025 showed a man having a fun time with his family. The man was playing 30 Seconds with his loved ones, and his approach made people laugh.

Uncle plays 30 Seconds badly
An uncle played 30 Seconds badly in a TikTok video. Image: @nomathembakhesa
Source: TikTok

The video of their uncle hilariously participating in a board game received thousands of likes. Many commented on the lady's video that she shared, spotlighting her uncle.

In a video on TikTok by @nomathembakhesa, a woman posted the hilarious moment her uncle took a turn playing 30 Seconds. The family were teamed up to compete in the general knowledge game. Instead of describing the words on the card, he started reading off the words one by one. The lady recording was in stitches as her uncle did not realise that he was playing the game wrong.

Time keeper in 30 Seconds game amused South Africa
The timekeeper in the game of 30 Seconds amused South Africa. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko: / Pexels
Source: UGC

South Africa jokes about funny uncle

Online users found the uncle's 30-second game in the clip by @nomathembakhesa hilarious. Viewers shared hilarious comments on the video. Watch the video of the uncle and read people's comments below:

herdrafts🌟 was in stitches over the uncle's demeanour:

"The moment he picked up the card, the guy in the blue t-shirt was already laughing 🤣"

S. 🎀 joked about the passionate timekeeper:

"Time keeper does not care about the mistake or confusion. 😭"

Miss M added to the joke about the timekeeper:

"It's the time keeper still shouting 'time time' in the midst of malumes confusion 🤣"

YT | Media Mom was amused by the family's reaction:

"The laughing makes it worse 😂 I'm on malome's side, yall didn't explain the rules 😅"

Jamie Cubez added:

"I was on his side until I saw him arguing when being taught at the end. Unenkani lomuntu 😭😂"

LELO wondered:

"Kanti what time was this video posted? Why’s everyone still up? 😭"

Inam Gazi was amused by the uncle:

" 'No, it’s not a group' Malume uthi one direction is not a group."

Mshoza🙏✝️🇿🇦 joked;

"Yhoooo I’m dead😭lomjita ovele wakhumula isgqoko wabamba ikhanda😭"

Tellie325IS added:

"It’s best playing with ma 1K… their brain just freezes 😂"

Mosh Seema imagined being an uncle:

"I would rip that game apart after being laughed at like that 🤯😭"

Source: Briefly News

