A woman on the internet went viral after showing people a part of her serious relationship

The lady showed people how dedicated she is to her boyfriend, as she spent part of her festive season with his family

Online users were taken aback after the woman shared a vlog of some of the activities she got up to at her boyfriend's family's home

In a video on Tiktok, a woman posted about spending time with her boyfriend's family. The lady was in the villages where she vlogged about everything she had to do.

The video that the young woman shared received thousands of likes from online users. People shared their honest thoughts after seeing the effort she put in for the family.

South Africa divided over a girlfriend doing makoti duties

Many people commented that the woman @zandi_kgosatsana was doing too much because she was still only a girlfriend. Others defended the young lady who was working hard to impress her potential in-laws. Watch the video of the lady at her boyfriend's family home below:

clustered_z☆ said:

"Personally. I would never, but good for you babes."

Nhlanhla joked;

"Should he not marry you after this trial, tell us so deal naye 🥺"

Suzy commented:

"I never do the trial makoti duties when visiting bae 🏠, coz lesson is 'never play the role of housewife to a man who ain't your husband'. I do normal things as a visitor, but won't go the extra mile."

naledimark advised:

"Never do wife duties at girlfriend price!"

Vanessa 🌸 disagreed with naysers:

"❤️I say enjoy my doll. Social media isn't a real place. I know people who are married now after all of this."

Mimi wrote:

"Girl, I can’t believe you did all that! Fetching the wood to ukuzibasela! I can’t do that! You made it look so easy, but also a beautiful experience! 🥹"

Official _OG Styles🏀 added:

"Ignore them, sisters 💪do whatever makes you happy 💜👎"

Ntokes 🇿🇦🇨🇩🇸🇸🇸🇩🌍🍉 said:

"People are out here judging you. But here is my take. If you and your bf succeed in your relationship you will know the type of family you are marrying into. So be there, learn their ways and then think about if you would manage in such a family."

