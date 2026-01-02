Woman Doing Makoti Duties As Girlfriend Divides South Africa
- A woman on the internet went viral after showing people a part of her serious relationship
- The lady showed people how dedicated she is to her boyfriend, as she spent part of her festive season with his family
- Online users were taken aback after the woman shared a vlog of some of the activities she got up to at her boyfriend's family's home
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
In a video on Tiktok, a woman posted about spending time with her boyfriend's family. The lady was in the villages where she vlogged about everything she had to do.
The video that the young woman shared received thousands of likes from online users. People shared their honest thoughts after seeing the effort she put in for the family.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
In a video on TikTok, a woman posted that she was on child at her boyfriend's family home. The lady was in the village is where she took charge of big tasks such as collecting firewood. She was occupied with many chores around the family home. The lady detailed that she was not yet married and that she was doing everything for her boyfriend's family as a trial.
South Africa divided over a girlfriend doing makoti duties
Many people commented that the woman @zandi_kgosatsana was doing too much because she was still only a girlfriend. Others defended the young lady who was working hard to impress her potential in-laws. Watch the video of the lady at her boyfriend's family home below:
clustered_z☆ said:
"Personally. I would never, but good for you babes."
Nhlanhla joked;
"Should he not marry you after this trial, tell us so deal naye 🥺"
Suzy commented:
"I never do the trial makoti duties when visiting bae 🏠, coz lesson is 'never play the role of housewife to a man who ain't your husband'. I do normal things as a visitor, but won't go the extra mile."
naledimark advised:
"Never do wife duties at girlfriend price!"
Vanessa 🌸 disagreed with naysers:
"❤️I say enjoy my doll. Social media isn't a real place. I know people who are married now after all of this."
Mimi wrote:
"Girl, I can’t believe you did all that! Fetching the wood to ukuzibasela! I can’t do that! You made it look so easy, but also a beautiful experience! 🥹"
Official _OG Styles🏀 added:
"Ignore them, sisters 💪do whatever makes you happy 💜👎"
Ntokes 🇿🇦🇨🇩🇸🇸🇸🇩🌍🍉 said:
"People are out here judging you. But here is my take. If you and your bf succeed in your relationship you will know the type of family you are marrying into. So be there, learn their ways and then think about if you would manage in such a family."
Other Briefly News stories about makotis
- A woman showed people the way her Chinese family welcomed her home from abroad in a TikTok video.
- People were impressed by a TikTok video of a second wife's home in Pakistan.
- A woman from Asia who married a South African shared her thoughts on makoti duties.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za