A TikToker shared a woman's heartbreaking post about allegedly losing her husband and five children in a plane crash

The post described how they were travelling from Canada to Nigeria to visit their grandparents when the incident happened

People online were confused and asked questions, as no record of such a crash could be found

A woman, her husband and their five children taking a photo. Images: @obinnauche11

Source: TikTok

A woman's heartbreaking post about allegedly losing her entire family has left the internet confused and asking questions. On 27 December 2025, a story was shared on TikTok user @obinnauche11's page about a mother who claimed her husband and five children died in a plane crash while travelling from Canada to Nigeria.

The emotional post described how she was supposed to stay behind in Canada while her family visited their grandparents, but an incident reportedly took her entire family from her. However, many people commenting on the post expressed confusion about what actually happened, with some saying they couldn't find any record of such a crash.

The post shows pictures of the woman pregnant with her partner, and another photo of her with her husband and their five children together. According to the caption, the family was meant to be gone for a short trip. The post describes the mother's grief, saying she still sets plates for them at the table and imagines hearing their voices. It talks about how she's living between two worlds, one where her children are gone and another where she's still waiting for them to come home. However, it's unclear where, when, or what accident supposedly claimed the lives of the woman's husband and children.

A woman holding her pregnant belly. Images: @obinnauche11

Source: TikTok

People confused by plane crash story

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @obinnauche11's clip, stating:

@Dielshaad_Abdullah❤️ wrote:

"All your kids, bro?"

@TYRIN said:

"So they didn't die?"

@HeyItsT🧸 commented:

"What's going on😭?"

@SammyX stated:

"Even people reading are in confusion and denial."

@God's child added:

"Please, what year was this when there was a plane crash from Canada to Nigeria? I have never heard of this oooo."

@Leah🇨🇦 wrote:

"I was confused by the comments, so I looked into it. No plane crash, the children did not die. They are just not with her right now as her husband took the kids to Nigeria..."

@Maya's Unbothered✨ said:

"This post and the comments are the most confused I've seen all 2026. Didn't the plane crash? Why do people in the comments think otherwise?😕"

@S❤️ commented:

"Why are you confusing us? Are they dead or alive😭"

It's unclear what incident supposedly happened, and no verified reports of a plane crash from Canada to Nigeria during this time period could be found. Briefly News has reached out for more information from the TikTok user, but so far haven't received any response.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

