An aspiring restaurateur's life was cut short when he died in a horrific accident that happened in the Free State during the festive season

Ethan Lourens and two others died when they got into a head-on collision on their way from a holiday on 28 December 2025

Netizens commenting on the accident were touched by the tribute, and one netizen shared a fond memory she had of him

Colleagues fondly remembered Ethan Louren, who was killed in an accident. Image: Galina Zhigalova

FREE STATE — Ethan Lourens' colleagues and loved ones remembered him as a hardworking and passionate restaurateur who gave his heart into all that he set out to do. Lourens, his cousin, and his cousin's wife were killed in a brutal accident on the N3 in the Free State on 27 December 2025.

According to IOL, Lourens' friend Tanya van den Berg said that she and Lourens were very close and shared a brotherly and sisterly bond, especially after her parents emigrated to Angola. Because she knew him for a long time, she helped him get a job at the restaurant where she worked.

Ethan Lourens' friend and colleague remember him

Van den Berg described Lourens as a hardworking man who loved working with people. He thrived in the restaurant sector, where he quickly rose to become the manager of the restaurant. Van den Berg also said that Lourens was caring and selfless. She added that he had a wonderful sense of humour.

One of his colleagues told IOL that Lourens was a talented manager for his age. The 26-year-old manager, who has four years of experience and is six years older than Lourens, praised his leadership style. She said that Ethan had PowerPoint presentations on how to improve the restaurant. She added that he wanted to open restaurants after completing his degree.

What happened to Lourens?

Lourens and the couple, who recently got married, were on their way home from Ballito Bay. The car they were in collided with a truck. While the truck driver was treated for minor injuries, Lourens, his cousin Claryke, and her husband Zane Hilton were declared dead on the scene.

The accident that claimed Lourens' life is one of the deadly crashes that took place during the festive season. Two days before his accident, two people died, and several were injured when a bus overturned on the N1 near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo. The bus collided with a truck. The drivers of both vehicles died.

On the same day that Lourens died, seven people died in a Mpumalanga accident on the N4 toll road. The accident involved two vehicles that collided with each other head-on. Only one passenger survived the accident and was taken to Belfast for treatment.

Gauteng motorist was killed after a brick was thrown

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Gauteng motorist was killed when a brick was thrown from an overpass onto the N1 South on 30 December.

The motorist was declared dead on the scene. The incident happened around midnight. No other injuries were reported.

