A Johannesburg woman tried to light a rocket firework, but it fell back down and exploded near where she was standing

She and the person filming had to run away as the fireworks burst close to the ground

South Africans found the incident funny, but others gave advice on how to properly set up fireworks

A Johannesburg woman's New Year's Eve celebration took a scary turn when her attempt to light fireworks went horribly wrong. In a video she posted on 1 January 2026, she shared the moment she tried to celebrate by lighting a rocket firework. The clip shows exactly what happened when things didn't go according to plan, and the woman had to run for her life.

In the video, the woman sets up a firework that looks like a small rocket on a large stick. She pushes it into the ground and lights the fuse, but it goes off. She laughs at the person recording and tries again. This time, the fuse does get lit, and she moves a bit further away. The rocket does fly up, but it doesn't take off smoothly. Instead, it ends up falling back down almost in the same place where it took off from.

The man recording starts screaming after noticing something is wrong, and both of them try to run as far as possible. The woman can be heard squealing as the firework explodes almost exactly where it took off. The man then shows where she ran to, all the way back towards her building. The video went viral with over 800 comments, as people found the incident both funny and concerning.

Mzansi shares tips after fireworks fail

Social media users shared their thoughts on Facebook user @ohstha's clip, stating:

@Manelly Khuzwayo wrote:

"You won't see me, I don't think 😹🙅♀️"

@Mojalefa Motebang Banda said:

"You playing with an accident 😭😂😂."

@Anelisa Olunathi Mafika-Zilani commented:

"I think you are supposed to remove this thing that is like a lid on top. This will allow it to have more power. I was just fine, and I removed it."

@Khanyo Dhladhla shared:

"I will never buy it again, this is just an accident."

@Sibongile Suzie Mtimkulu stated:

"When the coward is the first one😭😫🤣"

@Phume Majola added:

"😂😂😂You will die because you armed it on the ground. You need to put it into something like a bottle or something that allows space when it takes off."

@Christopher Kadaali wrote:

"🚀 Rocket launcher to the moon."

@Comfort Mina said:

"He ran away and left the imam."

Fireworks safety tips

Authorities have been urging South Africans to exercise caution when using fireworks during celebrations. Fireworks use is regulated under the Explosives Act, with fines for those who don't follow the rules.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

