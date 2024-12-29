The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has issued warnings to residents not to misuse fireworks on New Year's Eve

It said those found guilty of not using fireworks properly will be fined R1500 for various offences

These include igniting fireworks near a petrol station, letting children ignite fireworks and igniting them near animals

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

JMPD residents have been warned not to be careless with fireworks. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Johannesburg residents who were careless with their fireworks on 31 December 2024 could be fined up to R1500.

What offences will be fined?

In a statement issued on 27 December, the JMPD said fireworks must be used with caution and respect for the law. Residents found guilty of different offences will be fined between R1000 and R1500.

The offences include igniting fireworks near old age homes, hospitals, animals, and petrol stations. They also include letting minors ignite fireworks or not obtaining permission and complying with terms and conditions for fireworks displays. Citizens could also be fined for not ensuring that their fireworks displays are presented on suitable premises with written authority from the Emergency Medical Services.

When can the fireworks be lit?

JMPD said that residents are allowed to use fireworks on Guy Fawkes Day, Diwali, Christmas Eve, Day of Goodwill, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day between 7 pm and 10 pm, except on New Year's Eve, when they can be used between 11 pm and 1 am.

Fireworks gone wrong

In 2022, a man held up a firework near his face, and things went wrong when it blew up in his face before flying into the air. It is not clear whether he was injured during the accident.

JMPD also warned residents in 2021 not to buy or sell illegal fireworks. It tried to minimise incidents where illegal fireworks injured children and the elderly.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans on Facebook held different views.

Wayne Beukes said:

"Fireworks should be banned in their entirety!"

Floyd Dlamini said:

"Same old song every year."

Linda Wagner said:

"Best to just not sell them. People have no regard and do as they please."

Rae Mervin Smith said:

"Good luck enforcing this."

Tyla performed in New York on 1 December

In another article, Briefly News reported that South African superstar Tyla performed in New York on 1 January this year. The Water hitmaker graced the stage at the Times Square.

Videos of her performance went viral, and many South Africans expressed their pride in her being a South African.

"I'm now obsessed. Levels," a netizen beamed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News