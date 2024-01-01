Tyla wowed audiences with a spectacular New Year's Eve performance in New York Times Square

Videos of Tyla's performance are floating on social media, sparking a wave of pride among her South Africans

Tyla's local fanbase is celebrating her success as she continues to dominate globally with her music

Tyla performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve at Times Square in New York. Image: Steve Eichner

Source: Getty Images

Tyla continues to wave Mzansi's flag high. The singing sensation delivered a show-stopping performance at the iconic New York Times Square on 31 December.

Clips posted by Twitter/X users like @TheeAzanian capturing her electrifying showcase are circulating and setting the internet ablaze.

Tyla shows off SA dance moves

The Water hitmaker, who recently graced the stage of NBC's The Voice as a guest artist, seamlessly merged local dances into her routine.

Tyla's moves were infused with the popular Mnike choreography, and that became a hot topic on Twitter/X.

Tyla's Times Square appearance instills pride

South Africans are beaming with pride as Tyla dusted another international accomplishment.

See the video below:

Mzansi show Tyla love

Tweeps are floored by Tyla's stage presence and filling the timeline with love over her global takeover.

See some of the comments below:

@ItsSmashh_ said:

"I’m afraid she’s gone."

@ThatoB commented:

"Baby girl is having such fun! Love this for her!"

@MelusiMumzo stated:

"She gives boom shaka vibes."

@NosiphoSosibo tweeted:

"I’m now obsessed, levels."

@pmcafrica posted:

"Slap in the face with her hair in the end is perfect.Tyla remixed Water with Mnike at New York Times Square."

@TylaClub added:

"Tyla repping South Africa everywhere she goes, carrying the flag through Times Square after her performance."

@Lethabo_WRLD said:

"She's too goated for this!"

Tyla announces she’s touring Europe and America

In another article, Briefly News reported that internationally acclaimed South African singer Tyla has shared great news with overseas fans and followers. The star, making waves worldwide, revealed that she will be touring the UK, Europe and North America.

As fans wait for the release of Tyla's much-awaited body of work, TYLA, the star has shared more good news on her page.

