A video of Cyan Boujee dancing to a catchy beat is floating on Twitter/X and getting criticised

The social media influencer and DJ looked like she was having fun busting moves in the comfort of her home

However, her rhythm failed to impress many social media users who posted ruthless comments

Cyan Boujee's dance moves got dragged by Twitter users. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee is in the spotlight again and this time she's under fire for her dance moves.

The controversial DJ hopped on a viral dance challenge but her execution had netizens scratching their heads.

Cyan Boujee takes part in viral challenge

Staying true to her brand, Cyan had her curves on full display as she tried to stay on the Ba Straata beat by DJ Maphorisa & Visca.

The footage emerged just days after Cyan trended for baling her eyes out on social media because her sugar daddy passed away. She was heartbroken because it dawned on her that she would have to pay her own rent.

Musa Khawula spread Cyan's dance video

The dance video posted on Twitter/X by infamous celebrity blogger Musa Khawula drew some attention.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users rate Cyan Boujee's dance moves

Tweeps did not hold back, saying Cyan was trying to lure a new blesser and some just flat-out bashed her dancing.

@PreciousShange mentioned:

"Advertising the goods for a new sugar daddy? "

@lynne_cpt021 wrote:

"Can't mix music, can't dance to the music."

@Sbuj13 posted:

"Just dunusing only."

@Riccardo_Elle tweeted:

"She's done mourning. "

@Obsidian_Blvck posted:

"Her dancing is similar to how a chicken walks."

@KingAyatola added:

Skomota dances better than Cyan Boujee. Zero skills."

@lostLizzybeth tweeted:

"She looks like she's in pain."

@Ce_boMcarth_ noted:

"Uyadlwayiza ayikho lento."

Cyan Boujee’s DJing skills get critiqued

