Actress Tebogo Thobejane showed off her amazing curves on social media

The star posted a sizzling picture of herself flaunting her hourglass body on her Instagram page

Her fans and followers complimented her stunning body in her comment section

Tebogo Thobejane impressed fans with her saucy picture on Instagram. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane shared some sizzling content on her social media page that impressed her fans and followers with her looks.

Tebogo Thobejane flaunts her curves

Actress and social media influencer Tebogo recently made headlines when she shared online that she was rubbing shoulders with American rapper Lil Durk overseas. She also trended on social media after sharing a picture showing her stunning curves.

Thobejane posted the photo on her Instagram page, and she captioned it:

"Heart of a Queen, mind of a warrior! I am TEBOGO THOBEJANE THE QUEEN OF HIGHLIGHTS."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Tebogo Thobejane

Shortly after she posted the picture of herself, her fans and social media users complimented and praised her. See some of the comments below:

gogo_skhotheni shared:

"Yhooo."

the_real_noly mentioned:

"ishhuuuu."

reexo__ commented:

"Goddess."

apedigurlwithazuluname replied:

"Klean content …exactly the content you should always be serving."

lioness_nelly responded:

"Our own National treasure. A whole Queen."

sndiswa said:

"YES HONEY."

house_of_jarmaine praised:

"The queen is back."

chubby_ndindi wrote:

"Oooohhhhhhhh sthandwa samiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii."

