Digital media influencer Kefilwe Mabote recently flexed in her luxury Lamborghini

The star shared a sizzling picture of herself in her Lambo on her Instagram page

The star also bagged a partnership with Yardley Perfumes early this year

Kefilwe Mabote flexed in her luxury sport Lamborghini car. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote recently flexed in one of her luxury cars. The influencer who just got married again this year sure knows how to keep her followers on their toes with her amazing content.

Kefilwe Mabote looks sizzling in her Lamborghini

Kefilwe always knows how to turn heads wherever she goes. Earlier, The star posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page looking scrumptious in her fire sports car, a Lamborghini.

In the image, the star is wearing a white top.

See the picture below:

Netizens compliment Kefilwe

See some of the comments below:

blackbarbielish wrote:

"Kefiboo on a Wednesday bathong! So hot ma babe."

ayandathabethe_ complimented:

"Car for elite girlies."

philly_mohlala said:

"Face card yona!!!"

nombulelothandiswa shared:

"Chipi ke chipi."

luxeshop_turkey replied:

"Midweek madness."

sylviawoodeamissah responded:

"A gorgeous lady and more."

Kefiboo partners with Yardley London

Yup, you guessed that right: Kefiboo has joined forces with Yardley London, one of the most influential brands in the world. The influencer was recently announced as their new brand ambassador. This has to be one of her biggest achievements this year. But sadly, social media police don't seem to agree with the partnership.

A Twitter user, @Zesipho_M, shared a tweet regarding the partnership between Kefilwe and Yardley Perfumes, initiating a heated debate between netizens. She posted a snippet of the ad and a picture of the perfume and captioned it:

"KefiBoo x Yardley Perfumes. Great way to bring talkability & premium feel to the brand. But do consumers really believe that Kefi Boo actually voluntarily wears this perfume rather than a luxury brand?"

Kefilwe Mabote shows off her stunning crib

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kefilwe Mabote took to social media to show off her stunning new crib. The stunner sacrificed a lot during her journey to buy the lux mansion.

The award-winning influencer took to Instagram and posted a filmed video to give her followers a young tour of the crib. The star said she had to work hard after being kicked out of her ex-partner's home a few times.

