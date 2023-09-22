Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote has partnered with Yardley London for their new Gorgeous perfume range

Kefiboo's collaboration with the brand has sparked a heated debate on Twitter about the lack of authenticity of influencers when taking on brand deals

Mzansi responded, and some think the brand flopped and they should have partnered with someone who uses the brand

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Kefiboo’s partnership with Yardley Perfumes sparked a heated conversation online. Image: kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote recently scored a huge partnership with a widely recognised brand. But as usual, netizens dish out their opinions regarding this collabo.

Kefiboo partners with Yardley London

Yup, you guessed that right, Kefiboo has joined forces with Yardley London, one of the most influential brands in the world. The influencer was recently announced as their new brand ambassador.

This has to be one of the biggest achievements she has bagged this year. But sadly, social media police don't seem to agree with the partnership.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Twitter user, @Zesipho_M, shared a tweet regarding the partnership between Kefilwe and Yardley Perfumes, initiating a heated debate between netizens.

She posted a snippet of the ad and a picture of the perfume and captioned it:

"KefiBoo x Yardley Perfumes. Great way to bring talkability & premium feel to the brand. But do consumers really believe that Kefi Boo actually voluntarily wears this perfume rather than a luxury brand?"

See the post below:

Mzansi sparks a debate regarding Kefiboo's partnership

Shortly after the Twitter user posted the tweet, social media users went on and dished out their own opinions regarding the collaboration. See the comments below:

@SlayingGoliath responded:

"The assumption might not be that she uses Yardley, I think she’s endorsing it and will use it going forward."

@Busimanunga wrote:

"She didn’t style herself. It looks forced - glitter earrings, sequin dress, platform shoes next to the pool. A beautiful lifestyle video of her getting out of the shower, spritzing on some scent before putting on one of those Diane Paris dresses she loves would’ve done the trick."

@ThandoLoveVee said:

"It’s tenuous. She’s got reach, but I think other influencers consume luxury but have also organically promoted mass brands. Kay Yarms comes to mind. That would have felt more authentic. I don’t recall seeing Kefi using a mass product- I could be wrong."

@Webdesigngirlie wrote:

"I think there is someone who could have been a better fit. There is a disconnect, considering she is a luxury influencer."

@Like_confettii said:

"We don’t. Therefore it doesn’t hit. Well for me at least. Maybe she wears it to gym..or to bed."

@Pinkdoll_love wrote:

"Did they offer her a lot of money? Cause this is not the brand she uses. Total misalignment."

@mMosatekay said:

"So disappointing yet again that brands can’t align with their target audience. There’s no authenticity here, and it’s just ridiculous now."

@FefeLehobye responded:

"I don't see her using this brand shem. The problem with brands these days is using an influencer/public figure with a high number of followers. I'd love to see the conversion rate and if it translated to sales."

Though netizens don't agree to this collaboration, this has to be her most paying gig since her break up with her former accused tycoon lover Edwin Sodi.

Kefilwe Mabote shows off her stunning crib

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kefilwe Mabote took to social media to show off her stunning new crib. The stunner sacrificed a lot during her journey to buy the lux mansion.

The award-winning influencer took to Instagram and posted a filmed video to give her followers a young tour of the crib. The star said she had to work hard after being kicked out of her ex-partner's home a few times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News