Fashion influencer Kefilwe Mabote is officially off the market, and she shared the big news on Instagram

Kefilwe also shared a couple of pics on her Instagram stories, giving her fans a sneak peek inside her wedding preparations

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her. One person said: "Love always wins"

Kefilwe Mabato gets married. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

The award-winning luxury digital strategist and businesswoman Kefilwe Mabote has managed to keep her wedding a secret for days and recently decided to let the cat out of the bag.

According to her Instagram post, she got married earlier this month, on 3 January. The social media star posted a video of herself rocking full makoti attire, showing off her lobola cows and her beautiful ring. Kefilwe also posted a few snaps of her wedding preparations.

"03•01•2023 ….This time it is to infinity ♾ . I remember God’s teachings vividly, stumbling across Psalm 37:4 which read: “Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart," she wrote.

She quickly joined the trending topics on social media as people congratulated her after she broke the news.

Mzansi congratulates Kefilwe Mabote on her marriage

Fans and celebrities, including Minnie Dlamini, Boity, Bontle Modiselle, and others, have flooded Kefilwe's comments section with beautiful congratulatory messages. @minniedlamini responded:

"Congratulations angel love, light and eternal happiness ❤️❤️❤️"

@bontle.modiselle wrote:

"Awww yes and amen. Congratulations sis! May this part of your lives be infinitely blessed and abundant ❤️❤️❤️"

@boity said:

"Congratulations gorgeous!! Alilililililiiiii "

@kwa_mammkhize commented:

"You finally made a choice of the cow I love umkhwenyana and I am sure he is happy right now ❤️❤️"

@pamela_mtanga:

"I need you to follow up with Boujee makoti content at emcimbini pls! Congratulations pretty lady "

