Sebenza Girl: Kefilwe Mabote Shows Off Her Stunning Crib in a Video

Award-winning influencer Kefilwe Mabote took to Instagram recently to show off her stunning new crib

The stunner shared that she sacrificed a lot of things, including umjolo and designer bags, to save money for the posh mansion

She posted a video of herself walking around the massive house which impressed the likes of Boity and flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize

Kefilwe Mabote took to social media to show off her stunning new crib. The stunner sacrificed a lot during her journey to buying the lux mansion.

The award-winning influencer took to Instagram and posted a video she filmed in order to give her followers a young tour of the crib. The star said she had to work hard after she was kicked out of her ex partner's homes a few times.

She also sacrificed umjolo and stopped buying expensive designer bags so that she could save money towards buying the beautiful home. According to OkMzansi, she also added:

"To be honest, I thank those who thought that their money was my lifeline. Cheers … we don’t stop here. Sebenza girl."

Kefilwe's peers in the entertainment space took to her comment section to congratulate her for buying the mansion. Check some of their comments below:

Boity said:

"Your home is pure perfection!!! Yoooh!!! A Queen always rises! Yaaaaaasss!!!"

Bontle Modiselle wrote:

"Well done sis. It’s absolutely gorgeous."

Shauwn Mkhize commented:

"Love this. Sebenza girl, woman power."

Ayanda Thabethe said:

"Kuhle!! Well done babe!"

Bridget Masinga wrote:

"Usebenzile baby girl. Your home is beautiful."

bakedonline added:

"Gorgeous, you have impeccable taste my love here’s to many joyful moments in your home with you loved ones."

Kefilwe Mabote opens her 1st restaurant

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kefilwe Mabote took to social media to share that she's now a proud owner of a restaurant. The stunner opened her fast-food franchise recently.

The social media influencer and businesswoman took to Instagram on Wednesday, 2 December to announce that she has " done it again". She's now an official franchisee of Tasty Gallos.

" 'Girl, you have done it again' - a motto I tell myself every single day! Today, I was at lunch and the exciting news came that I was an official franchisee of a @tasty.gallos! I couldn’t be happier at the prospect of owning my own fast food franchise!"

