Lebo M's new partner found herself at the centre of online backlash over her photos, as social media users accused her of overusing Photoshop on her snaps

This comes after several photos of her and her famous partner surfaced online, where many people claimed she almost looked unreal, and not in a good way

Meanwhile, others in the comment section couldn't help but comment on Lebo M's latest marriage, labelling him the ultimate ladies' man

Photos of Lebo M's new partner sparked major Photoshop allegations. Image: thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Just months after a very public and messy breakup with his previous partner, legendary The Lion King producer Lebo M is back in the headlines, but this time, the spotlight has shifted to his new wife.

The Grammy winner’s latest relationship quickly went from a soft launch to a social media firestorm after photos of the pair surfaced online, leading eagle-eyed fans to accuse his new partner, musician and actress Nomoya Dube, of overusing Photoshop.

On Sunday, 10 May 2026, Lebo M updated his Instagram page with photos from a Mother's Day event, where he was joined by and posed alongside Dube, who recently made headlines after she was hospitalised.

The three-picture carousel featured the couple's selfie as well as their photo with activist and former Deputy President of South Africa, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

His post garnered thousands of likes and quickly migrated to X (formerly Twitter), where mollys_acc accused Nomoya Dube of overusing Photoshop.

"No man, Lebo M’s new babe and the photoshop?"

Lebo M's new wife, Nomoya Dube, was accused of overusing airbrushing apps. Images: thereallebo_m, nomoyadube

Source: Instagram

The photos sparked a heated debate, with many online users arguing that Dube looked "unnatural" due to heavy editing. Critics pointed to her blurred features and overly smoothed skin, claiming the images were so distorted they barely resembled her real-life self. Read some of the comments below,

_shwabade_ said:

"She looks like she was pasted in the picture."

Kim_Khandashisa claimed:

"They don’t even look like they’re in the same room."

XoliMdaki asked:

"Also, why doesn’t she edit him too, so that at least everyone looks the same?"

mollys_acc was confused:

"I don't know if she’s AI or just overly edited."

Lora_Labarb noted:

"It’s giving AI."

See Lebo M and Nomoya Dube's pictures below.

Social media reacts to Lebo M's latest marriage

Meanwhile, a separate discussion erupted in the comment section, where users questioned Lebo M's latest relationship and apparent marriage.

Famous for his reputation as a ladies' man, the Lion King producer has long been a fixture of Mzansi’s tabloid headlines due to his extensive history of weddings and engagements. With multiple marriages and several high-profile breakups behind him, including his most recent legal spat with ex-wife Pretty Samuels, critics were quick to point out his pattern of rapid commitments.

In the past, some social media users even joked that the "M" in his name stands for marriage, suggesting that the legendary composer finds it easier to walk down the aisle than to stay in a long-term relationship.

mbalis_bakery said:

"One thing about Lebo M, singleness will never touch him."

IamKeotshepile asked:

"Is he engaged or already married? No one loves getting married like Lebo M."

lesiamolibeli threw shade at Lebo M:

"You'll end up dating a robot. Why is she so made up? So unreal? I guess after 10 marriages or whatever the number is, you are allowed to hook up with an AI chick."

HonourableJay24 added:

"Lebo M needs to rest."

Mzansi commented on Lebo M's latest marriage. Image: thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Lebo M addresses feud with Robert Marawa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo M finally addressing his longstanding feud with Robert Marawa.

The famous composer aired Marawa's dirty laundry and hurled several insults at him during an interview, and his remarks sparked a heated debate online.

Source: Briefly News