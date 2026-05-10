TV personality and former Champions actress, The Funny Chef, received praise online for her body transformation

The former The River actress previously opened up about why she's determined to lose weight after giving birth to her daughter

Fans of the social media influencer praised her for losing weight and her exercise routine

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Photos of The Funny Chef's Weight-loss Journey Impresses Mzansi: "She Looks Great"

Source: Instagram

Actress and media personality Lebohang Tlokana, known as The Funny Chef, recently impressed South Africans when she posted her latest photo on social media.

Fans of the former The River actress noticed her weight loss when they compared her before and after pics online.

Tlokana previously trended on social media for her speech at Lamiez Holworthy's wedding in the North West province.

Social media user n_makhubela shared before and after photos of the chef on her X account on 8 May 2026.

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"The Funny Chef needs to give us the formula," she captioned the post.

South Africans comment on the TV personality's transformation

@laurenciamatlai reacted:

"She’s sharing her journey on her socials, and she works really hard."

@maximuss_88 replied:

"She stopped prioritizing winter over other seasons."

@LindsayMabena wrote:

"She’s so gorgeous."

@NtombikayiseBa6 said:

"She’s been working out."

@Bokang_BigSi responded:

"They took the artificial route and gym."

@TshepyMo commented:

"She's so beautiful."

@ElsSaidIt said:

"She’s cooking."

@Palesa_shortgun replied:

"Ya'll obese gang ninomona yoh, your comments stop stuffing your face and go to the gym as she did, she is literally documenting her weight-loss journey, but nah you still wanna deem it down nxa."

@Zuzi648849 commented:

"She is a patient of Dr Msizi in Rbay. She doesn’t want the procedure. She got done, but it’s not just gym, he posted her."

@Palesa_shortgun wrote:

"Yo, I saw a video of her working out. Ai shame, she's really putting in the work, hey, those workouts are hectic."

@BabyPana23 reacted:

"Eating clean can get you here in just six months, depending on your metabolism."

@TinaZinhle reacted:

"She is so beautiful."

@PhatAsFuck responded:

"Breastfeeding ke yona formula."

@Ashleigh_AshM wrote:

"Gym and calorie deficit, plus she has a personal trainer."

@fcuktheanc reacted:

"Formula 4 what, staying obese, nah, hard pass. You can't take advice from obesity, it's like drinking from a dirty cup."

@SebelaPrivate said:

"But what does she do with excess skin from the weight loss?"

@mosi26821 replied:

"She spoke about it, though. Glp1 and gastric balloon, or whatever they call that thing they put on one’s stomach."K

Photos of The Funny Chef's Weight-loss Journey Impresses Mzansi: "She Looks Great"

Source: Instagram

Comedian and influencer The Funny Chef opens up about the changes to her body during pregnancy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African comedian and influencer The Funny Chef recently opened up about the sudden body changes during her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old star from Pretoria went on a rant on social media about how her emotions have been all over the place.

The popular chef and author also complained about her nose and shoe size growing bigger than normal.

Source: Briefly News