South African comedian and TV personality Funny Chef recently opened up about her weight loss journey

The star shared a video of herself explaining why she decided to embark on such a journey on her Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Funny Chef's explanation

After being criticised by many netizens on social media, the popular chef and comedian, Funny Chef, decided to open up about her weight loss journey and the reason behind her embarking on it.

On Monday, 26 January 2026, the TV personality, who gave birth to her first child in 2025, posted a video explaining to those who have been curious about her sudden interest in weight loss.

In the past, the personality whose real name is Lebohang Tlokana, had shared previously that her pregnancy had made her gain weight, which she wasn't happy about, and now she is burning all that fat.

In the video, she is heard saying:

"I have read your comments on my previous video about my weightloss journey. I am doing this for me and not for you. Two, I'm tired of being fat; it's an inconvenience, as I said, not only to me but to the people around me, because they have to watch what they say, and that is unfair. My biggest fear is getting into an accident and them not being able to pull me out because I am too big, and I don't want to have the last laugh at my funeral."

Watch the full clip below:

SA reacts to Funny Chef opening up about her journey

Shortly after the star shared the video of herself explaining why she embarked on losing weight on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Singer Sneizy Msomi said:

"A constant reminder to self whenever I feel lazy to TRY losing the fat🫱🏾‍🫲🏻 all the best sis."

Lady Du wrote:

"Bankanya shame you go, friend. I can’t wait to see the results."

ptkpotter commented:

"I love how real you are, always been like that 😂😂😂 that's what pulled me towards ur content. I love you."

TV star Mablerh responded:

"This is the mindset that changes EVERYTHING. The seatbelt extension on the plane and having to find my size on a corner written “Size Up” at Edgars told me that something has to change. Go for it momma."

elle_tisane replied:

"You’re gonna do this so so well! I love how honest you are about this. All of the very best, sis, rooting for you all the way."

lebogang_pholoba mentioned:

"I love it for you, ma’am 😍, and the great thing is that your baby will benefit from this. I lost 2 cousins before they turned 50 due to weight-related illness. I am happy to see you do this."

