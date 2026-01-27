DJ Euphonik once again made headlines on social media after his old tweets of him dragging Bonang Matheba resurfaced

An online user shared a screenshot of the multiple tweets that the DJ wrote on social media, which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Euphonik crashing out as Bonang moved on from him back then

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Euphonik's old tweets blasting Bonang resurfaced. Image: @bonang_m, @euphonik

Source: Instagram

One thing about the internet is that it never forgets, and the popular DJ, Euphonik, fell victim to this fact as netizens decided to dig up old tweets he wrote dragging Bonang Matheba in 2016.

Queen B and Euphonik used to be the IT celebrity couple back when they started dating in 2016, but sadly ended badly after the TV personality accused the DJ of GBV, and from there it went downhill, with him dragging Matheba, saying all the nasty things about her.

On Monday, 26 January 2026, an online user @tdyani decided to share the old tweets that Euphonik wrote about the media personality as she had moved on from him and began a romantic relationship with the late slaine rapper AKA.

In one of the old tweets, Euphonik wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Silkours ex to media queen to now the girl that's smashing AKA. So as much as she can try forget umThizozo, I played a BIG role in her life."

In another one, he said:

"You can ALL carry on believing that she broke up with me. Reality is if I wanted Hlanyo back. The week wouldn't end."

These tweets led to many now believing that he was hurt by the sudden breakup and had been crashing out, seeing that she was moving on with another man, who is not him.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Euphonik's old tweets

Shortly after the old tweets of the DJ resurfaced on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to them. Here's what they had to say below:

@missms28 questioned:

"Did he ever become a property billionaire?"

@Sairatjie said:

"Yoh, he was crashing out for Queen B."

@NtombikayiseBa6 commented:

"You know what’s crazy:- he’s still the narcissist."

@HelenZondi responded:

"Yho lol!! You had to be there. Twitter was wilding heavily during this period. Rants after rants, lawyers, apologies before 6 pm. Yhu."

@Buhlep replied:

"You had to be there to remember this one."

@LadyMpopi shared:

"No wonder he is friends with that fellow narcissist who's fighting Enhle. Bonang was big long before meeting this egg face."

@sazisomzet mentioned:

"Shame, this is the kind of breakdown you get when you see your ex being happy and moving on with his/her life."

Netizens revisited Bonang and Euphonik's relationship. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi called out for being a mean girl

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an old video of Pearl Thusi taunting Bonang Matheba.

This comes after Pearl vented about being cyberbullied, saying she didn't understand why people hated her.

Source: Briefly News