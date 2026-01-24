South African media personality Thuli Phongolo's recent behaviour towards a tall man had many talking

An online user posted a video of the former Generations: The Legacy star, excited to be meeting the tall man

Many netizens had a lot to say about the clip, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Thuli Phongolo's behaviour when she met a tall guy went viral. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Thulisile Phongolo made headlines on social media recently, again after a viral video of her with an unknown man.

On Friday, 23 January 2026, an online user @Am_Blujay posted a clip of the star seemingly fangirling the tall man who came to greet her, which sparked debate and also had many netizens side-eyeing her, especially since it was alleged that she is dating DJ Maphorisa again.

The video garnered over 690K views and got many likes and comments on social media shortly after it was posted.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Thuli fangirling a man

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Visiswa_Simbi said:

"She looks in love with him."

@Mukovhe24 wrote:

"Girls of Thulis caliber dont risk it all, chief....every move is calculated.... they can live 40 without getting pregnant, chief."

@MasonDoLindor stated:

"If someone is saving SA, it can't be her. She feels like she's protected because a man is tall and ugabe sling."

@BonitoFlakes_T commented:

"The crazy thing about this is that I don't even know who this is. Never heard of him once."

@D55706919 responded:

"A greeting this warm, all for being tall. The virtue of height came with feeling protected, and being regarded as a hero for saving our image as SA men, just from being tall. The funniest part is how genuine she actually sounds."

@thembisak_ replied:

"Star-struck people can be so cute ...the way I hold it together and silently talk myself off it when I feel like I might just get foolish, and it helps in approaching them."

@RegMangena mentioned:

"Nothing makes women go berserk more than height!! It's simply millions of years of evolutionary biology at play; no other male characteristics can compete."

@Nolo_Doe shared:

"She did lil jumps for him, and you say you don't see what's happening?"

Netizens react to Thuli P fangirling a tall man. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Alakine congratulates Thuli P on the release of her EP

On Friday, 23 January 2026, Reason congratulated Thuli P, encouraging her to sing on future projects. He also gave the other artists their flowers, hailing them for a job well done.

He said:

"Dear Thuli P, Congratulations, mama! You finally did it! I’m proud to be a part of your dream to embark on this amazing musical journey! It’s been such a pleasure to co-produce and A&R this project with you and @Sean_cooldad."

Thuli's age sparks debate

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Thuli Phongolo celebrated her birthday on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Many social media users were left stunned when her real age was revealed on her special day.

Source: Briefly News