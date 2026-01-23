Rap star Reason congratulated Thuli Phongolo on the successful release of her 5-track debut EP Avana

The hip-hop artist turned amapiano singer revealed the immense contribution he made to the project

Thuli P released her first song in her music career titled Hayi Suka in October 2025, and she celebrated that milestone

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Reason congratulated Thuli P on the release of her 5-Track EP ‘Avana’. Image: ThuliP

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo has dipped her toes in music and is enjoying every moment of it. The former Generations: The Legacy star has finally released her long-awaited EP, Avana, after weeks of building anticipation with her rollout.

Now, Mzansi has been giving the star her flowers, including rapper Reason, who contributed to the project as a co-producer and A&R.

Taking to X following the official release on Friday, 23 January 2025, Reason congratulated Thuli P, encouraging her to sing on future projects. He also gave the other artists their flowers, hailing them for a job well done.

"Dear Thuli P, Congratulations, mama! You finally did it! I’m proud to be a part of your dream to embark on this amazing musical journey! It’s been such a pleasure to co-produce and A&R this project with you and @Sean_cooldad."

"The countless hours we poured into perfecting every detail truly paid off. A massive thank you to all the incredible artists, producers, and creators who contributed to this project. Here’s to many more beats, unforgettable moments, and all the success in the world! Sincerely, Sizwe," he said before closing off with, "P.S. You’re singing on the next project."

Thuli P takes fans on a musical journey

Thuli visited Radio 2000 as part of her album rollout, where she spoke about finally finding out where her passion lies.

"I had an idea, because I was always ambitious and wanted to try different things. I was never closed off. I am glad that I started at a young age because when you're young, you're so open to trying new things, and there is so much room for mistakes. But as I grew older, I found my feet as to what really works," she revealed.

Following the success of her debut single, Thuli thanked people for supporting her, saying she appreciates the support.

Thuli P spoke about the creative process behind her album. Image: Thulipjongolo

Source: Instagram

"HAI SUKA speaks to women who empower themselves, create their own paths and stand confidently in their independence. It’s about embracing your power without comparison, trusting your journey and taking pride in the woman you are building," she mentioned.

Thuli then released her entire project, which features songs like Kube Kuya Ngam, which speaks on an imaginative world void of poverty, struggles and division. Mali Yam is a playful ballad which touches on romance and love.

Lasty Thuli spoke about Molo, which, like its name, is about two strangers who meet with shared ambitions and open hearts.

Thuli's age sparks debate

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Thuli Phongolo celebrated her birthday on Thursday, 22 January 2025.

Many social media users were left stunned when her real age was revealed on her special day.

Source: Briefly News