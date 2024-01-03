Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ's recent performance as duo 2Faced has impressed social media users

Thuli Phongolo has been hailed by social media users after her recent performance with her partner Slenda Da Dancing DJ.

Thuli Phongolo has been hailed for her 2Faced performance. Image: @thuliphongolo and @slenda_dadancingdj

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo impresses SA with her dance moves

Social media users have reacted to a recent video of the new duo 2Faced performing. The stars first received negative reactions from fans because of their dance moves.

Reacting to a recent video posted by the popular entertainment blog, MDN News, Mzansi said Thuli Phongolo has improved tremendously. Many hailed her for never giving up when she was being roasted for her moves.

Watch the video below:

Fans praise Thuli Phongolo

Fans had positive things to say about Thuli Phongolo's performance for the first time since joining 2 Faced last year. Fans said she should keep putting in more effort.

@ItsDaRealJay said:

"They are always performing live but I hardly ever see them DJ."

@prow_II commented:

"Is it just me or Thuli is getting better at this dancing thing."

@therealxolo added:

"Thuli is getting better every day."

@DaRealFreeMan noted:

"They must just give up, ayikho lento!"

@Bey_nomythan added:

"Once this song blows off, what’s the new dance routine "

@TshegoRamadie said:

"Thuli looks genuinely happy and she’s having fun, I love it for her."

@DADA_DADA15 added:

"Back in the day, DJ played music and crowd dances and it was about music .. andiyazi lekaka."

Thuli Phongolo’s suspected BBL in 2Faced performance video stresses Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is ganging up on Thuli Phongolo again, this time because of her suspected BBL. The DJ has been rumoured to have gone under the knife and her latest video performing with 2Faced had netizens shading her over her new booty.

Netizens aren't impressed with Thuli Phongolo's body after seeing her suspected BBL in full view in a performance video.

