Mzansi is stressed after seeing Thuli Phongolo's suspected BBL in full view

The DJ was captured in a performance video with fellow 2-Faced member Slenda Da Dancing DJ

Netizens questioned Thuli's new body as well as 2-Faced's underwhelming performance

Mzansi wasn't impressed at Thuli Phongolo’s rumoured BBL after watching her performance video. Images: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is ganging up on Thuli Phongolo again, this time because of her suspected BBL. The DJ has been rumoured to have gone under the knife, and her latest video performing with 2-Faced had netizens shading her over her new booty.

Mzansi throws shade at Thuli Phongolo's body

Netizens aren't impressed with Thuli Phongolo's body after seeing her suspected BBL in full view from a performance video:

kekemashile asked:

"These BBLs are made from melted brick or what?"

ncobyle was disappointed:

"That BBL was so unnecessary nkosi yam’."

IM06_20 asked:

"Why did she do that to herself, she was so perfect."

Atang_Atang21 was concerned:

"This BBL is stressing me out."

JamesChego9 wrote:

"Yah the Bum don’t move at all."

rbson_selahla said:

"What a waste."

2-Faced fails to impress with performance

Not only is Mzansi disheartened over Thuli P's new body, but they are also disappointed in her duo, 2-Faced and their underwhelming performances.

In a recent video shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, the DJ duo hit the stage to dance and hype up their crowd but failed to impress them - Thuli doesn't even appear to be interested:

The duo has received constant criticism over their sets and performances, more recently over their DJing skills after Thuli was dragged for having someone do her mixes for her:

"We gonna ignore how there’s another CDJ and DJM under that table and the guy is doing all the work for her?"

Previously, the actress was accused of playing a mixtape during her sets.

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa ignite dating rumours

In a recent report, Briefly News caught clues from netizens claiming that former exes Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa were back together.

This comes after the pair shared similar-looking photos in a hotel room that Mzansi sleuths compared, concluding that the couple was keeping their reconciliation on the down low.

