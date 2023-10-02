Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo has been suspected to have gone under the knife

This followed after a video showing unusual curves on her slender frame made the rounds on social network

She was slammed for changing her figure, with people disappointed by the possibility of her altering her body

Thuli Phongolo is suspected of falling for the BBL trend after a video spotting her with new curves surfaced. Images: @MichaelBucwa

Amapiano DJ Thuli Phongolo, recently announced as the ambassador of Levi's Curvy jeans, has been suspected of the Brazillian But+ Lift BBL trend to attain her desired shape.

Thuli Phongolo flaunts new curves in video

The former actress on The Wife by Showmax was seen showing off her curves in a video shared by Twitter (X) user @Mokgadi_PM, who captioned the suspicious video as:

"Thuli Phongolo debuts her new body."

Watch as Thuli P flaunts her new body in the video below:

Tweeps slam Thuli Phongolo for her suspected BBL

The video was met by disappointed online spectators who concluded that the actress had gone under the knife to change her slender frame. Here is some of the criticism she received:

@Velvetchild_SA was convicted:

"Jezabel body from Bible."

@NneteKeNnete was disappointed:

"There are no lost citizens like South Africans. Always envying and practising westernised-cultured. Her body was perfect before."

@Fem_perial added:

"Body dysmorphia is real cos what do you mean by new body?My girl had it best and natural."

@Motla_M agreed:

"There was no need really, she had a banging body already. Greed."

@somikazi_ was let down:

"Not her please! She did not need to do this."

@Lelo_lithra was defeated:

"I never thought we would get to this point of changing bodies like we change our underwe@r."

@Mto_menace commented:

"A hun who didn't need surgery, getting surgery is a red flag."

@melody_modile said:

"Mxm, Thuli just needed three months of commitment ko gym, and she would achieve this... Hai man."

@Ndilekker was positive:

"She really looked good before… but ya. She’s still beautiful."

DJ Maphorisa complimented for dating Thuli P

In a related Briefly News story, successful Amapiano producer Dj Maphorisa received a nod for having dated Thuli after pictures of her plump shape made the rounds.

The couple's suspected relationship status was confirmed after their messy GBV legal battle after the beauty accused Phori of assaulting her in May.

