Thuli Phongolo recently had social media users talking when she shared pictures showing off her stunning figure

The former Generations: The Legacy star who was modelling for a local brand impressed netizens with her curves

Some fans hilariously mentioned the actress' estranged boyfriend DJ Maphorisa, commending him for his choice

Thuli Phongolo is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful female celebrities in Mzansi. The actress caused a buzz online when her picture went viral.

Thuli Phongolo impressed her fans with her stunning pictures. Image: @thuliphongolo and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Thuli P stuns in stunning picture

Thuli Phongolo is the star she thinks she is. The star who has been trending over her GBV allegations against her ex-boyfriend DJ Maphorisa recently caused a stir after showing off her perfect hourglass figure in a stunning picture.

Although many peeps have been speculating that the former The Wife actress is pregnant, the recent pictures seemingly poured cold water on the rumours.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the snaps from Thuli P's recent campaign with the famous clothing brand Levi's on his Twitter page. Khawula wrote:

"Thuli Phongolo x Levi's 2023 Curvy Campaign."

Thuli P's saucy image gets Mzansi talking

As expected, social media users share mixed reactions to Thuli Phongolo's stunning pictures. Some even shared hilarious jokes about the actress' ex-boyfriend DJ Maphorisa.

@Kagiesure wrote:

"Filled it nicely"

@Takunachola said:

"Overseas with Thuli P's and Nancy B's, Black cards with credit limits that's guaranteed."

@ThabistoWaka

"Can't believe this one let Madumane hit that behind over and overMadumane: "Imali Sbari imali..."

@travelgirlboss added:

"Perfect fit for that campaign... She deserves that coins."

@LwandleEL noted:

"No bbl just good genes and beauty."

@lostLizzybeth commented:

"That Maphorisa money is running out."

