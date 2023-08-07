DJ Maphorisa's ongoing domestic abuse case allegedly took an unexpected turn when the star turned down the NPA's suggestion that he should take a diversion program

The amapiano star turned down the suggestion because he wanted to go to trial and prove his innocence to the public

According to reports on social media, DJ Maphorisa also fired his legal team because they had agreed with the NPA's decision

The case between DJ Maphorisa and his estranged girlfriend Thuli Phongolo is far from over. The top amapiano DJ allegedly threw out the NPA's decision to have him attend anger management programs before dropping the domestic violence charges against him.

DJ Maphorisa has allegedly denied the NPA's decision to take anger management classes.

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa refuses to take anger management classes

DJ Maphorisa is determined to prove his innocence to his fans without taking shortcuts. The star landed in hot water in May for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, actress Thuli Phongolo.

He has been going back and forth to the courts to try and prove his innocence, despite Thuli Phongolo dropping the charges a few days after the incident. According to a post recently shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, DJ Maphorisa, real name Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe scoffed at the NPA's suggestion to attend anger management classes.

The Ba Straata hitmaker allegedly denied the proposal and requested that the case should continue to trial so he can prove his innocence to his fans.

DJ Maphorisa allegedly fires his legal team over NPA's proposal

DJ Maphorisa is ready to risk it all to prove his innocence to his fans and followers. A source close to the celebrity couple told Sunday World that the star had to let go of his legal team because they had agreed with the NPA's proposal.

The source said Phori refused to take the deal because he understands that it will make the fans believe he was guilty and had anger issues. Therefore, DJ Maphorisa wants the case to go to trial and prove his innocence.

