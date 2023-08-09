Dr Rebecca Malope pulled one of her signature moves during an eNCA feature performance

The Ngegazi Lemvana hitmaker was sharing the stage with fellow gospel singer Godfrey Mahlangu

She ultimately had a bit of a struggle with getting up, which made social media users unimpressed

Legendary gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope had people talking with her latest performance.

Gospel sensation Dr Rebecca Malope whips out her signature move during an 'eNCA' performance with Godfrey Mahlangu. Images: @eNCA, dr_rebeccamalope

Rebecca performs live on eNCA

Sis Ribbs took all the attention away from her fellow singer Godfrey Mahlangu with her theatrics when she did her signature crawl mid-performance.

She was singing at the eNCA Randburg studios on Women's Day.

Watch the full video below:

Mzansi reacts to Rebecca's eNCA performance

Her performance blessed some of her fans, but many others thought she was being dramatic. Here are some of the reviews:

@_tsholkyie joked:

"One thing about Mam' Rebecca, she will go on a full "Chiwana" mode when she performs."

@SisMokgaetje advised:

"The guy's voice ya Ntate Tshepo Tsholo. Mama Rabs le yena, these falling things are for live concerts tlhee not here."

@sirboring_26 noticed:

"One thing about SA gospel singers! They will sing like someone didn't dish meat for them at the funeral on their first servings."

@MabelaKgomotso laughed:

"This thing of crawling when she performs will never stop neh?"

@MjHlungwana was not impressed:

"It’s old now. She needs to stop. The aesthetics have worn off. Normal singing is fine. She has overused this floor performance for too long."

@iam_Sunshyn was fed-up:

"She can’t still be doing lanto ka Lundi ngo 2023 please."

@Tum_Tumy_ gave her a nickname:

"Ngwanyana wa di crawl… The queen of crawling."

